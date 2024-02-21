The 2024 spring training Royals roster prediction thread

The Royals will begin playing exhibition baseball games on Friday to prepare for the 2024 season. They have over 50 players in camp, but unlike the past few years, many roles are already set.

Still, there may be some roster battles this spring. Here is my stab at what the roster will look like for the March 28 season opener against the Twins.

Catchers (2) - Freddy Fermin, Salvador Perez

Not much doubt about this one, Salvy will start, and Freddy Fermin will try to show his impressive rookie performance was no fluke.

Other candidates: Logan Porter

Infielders (6) - Adam Frazier, Maikel Garcia, Garrett Hampson, Michael Massey, Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr.

Yes, I think Bobby Witt Jr. makes the team!

I don’t think it’s crazy to think Michael Massey begins the year in Omaha. J.J. Picollo has talked about extending the roster by taking advantage of option years, and Massey can be sent to Omaha to develop his bat. That would open the door for Frazier to start and maybe someone like Nick Loftin or non-roster invitee Mike Brosseau to make the team.

Other candidates: Mike Brosseau, Nick Loftin, Nick Pratto

Outfielders (5) - Dairon Blanco, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Hunter Renfroe, Nelson Velázquez

Enough Kyle Isbel slander! He had more WAR last year than any other Royals outfielder in camp and projects to be their best outfielder. His bat is light, but his defense has been exemplary, enough to nail down the starting centerfield position. He’ll be flanked by Melendez and Renfroe with Velázquez getting some occasional time in the outfield.

For the fifth outfielder role, I think Blanco gets the nod over Waters due to his speed. He’s also not a young developing player, so the Royals will be more comfortable letting him sit most of the time while Waters plays every day in Omaha to develop his bat.

Other candidates: Nate Eaton, Tyler Gentry, Drew Waters

Starting rotation (5) - Seth Lugo, Jordan Lyles, Cole Ragans, Brady Singer, Michael Wacha

Last fall, Picollo said Lyles would be in his rotation. Perhaps the signings of Lugo and Wacha have changed that equation, but there are 8.5 million reasons why they’ll likely give Lyles a shot to begin in the rotation.

Besides, candidates like Lynch and Zerpa are recovering from injuries and likely need to be stretched out again, so perhaps we see them after Memorial Day if Lyles is giving up taters left and right.

Other candidates: Daniel Lynch IV, Alec Marsh, Angel Zerpa

Bullpen (8) - Nick Anderson, Carlos Hernández, Sam Long, James McArthur, Matt Sauer, John Schreiber, Will Smith, Chris Stratton

Anderson, McArthur, Schreiber, Smith, and Stratton are locks, barring injury, which makes this the most stable bullpen situation in spring training in awhile for the Royals. Rule 5 draft pick Matt Sauer would have to make the team or be offered back to the Yankees, and having some effective relievers in the pen may make it easier for the Royals to carry an eighth reliever that isn’t required to pitch much.

The Royals will likely have to determine which hard-throwing right-hander makes the team among Steven Cruz, Carlos Hernández, John McMillon, and Will Klein. And they will have to determine which lefty makes the team among Jake Brentz, Jake Taylor, and Sam Long. Brentz and Taylor each have options and are coming off major injuries, so don’t be surprised if the veteran Sam Long becomes a dark horse candidate, or even former Omaha starter Anthony Veneziano.

Other candidates: Dan Altavilla, Jonathan Bowlan, Jake Brentz, Luis Cessa, Steven Cruz, Tyler Duffey, Will Klein, John McMillon, Josh Taylor, Anthony Veneziano

Injured List - Kris Bubic, Kyle Wright

Hopefully, this list doesn’t grow over the next month. Bubic is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is hoping to return mid-season. Wright had shoulder surgery and will likely miss the entire season.

What do you think the roster will look like on Opening Day?