Royals announce first uniform ad patch with QuikTrip

The Royals have announced a multi-year partnership with QuikTrip that will place uniform ad patches on Royals players for the 2024 season. The Royals announced the partnership as part of a youth literacy initiative.

“The Royals have a long history of inspiring fans on the ﬁeld and lifting up our community and serving its needs well beyond the ballpark,” according to Royals Vice President Sarah Tourville. “This unique partnership with QuikTrip allows us to combine our on-ﬁeld efforts with our on-ﬁeld presence to help our community and increase literacy rates throughout the region.

Baseball began allowing uniform ad patches in 2023, with 16 teams sporting a corporate logo that year. Already this year the Dodgers have joined that list with a sponsorship with Guggenheim.