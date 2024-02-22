Royals Rundown: The Hoz calls it quits, predicting spring training standouts

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are gearing up for this week’s return of Kansas City Royals baseball! Well, spring training baseball at least. Who do they think is the Arizona MVP, or a prospect who will stand out? Plus, they talk about Eric Hosmer’s retirement and other MLB players making waves around the league. Tune in for the final episode before spring training starts!

