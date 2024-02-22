Royals sign catcher Austin Nola

The Royals have signed catcher Austin Nola to a Major League deal, according to Ken Rosenthal, just hours after he was released by the Brewers. Nola hit just .146/.260/.191 in 52 games last year with the Padres last year. He signed a minor league deal with the Brewers in January, but they let him go after finalizing a deal with catcher Gary Sanchez.

Austin Nola, the brother of Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, was a late bloomer, making his MLB debut in 2019 at the age of 29. He was a solid hitter in his first few seasons, batting .280/.351/.476 in a season and a half with the Mariners before they traded him to the Padres in a seven-player deal with current Royals pitcher Dan Altavilla in exchange for first baseman Ty France, reliever Andrés Muñoz, and outfielder Taylor Trammell. His numbers began to drop off in 2022, where he hit .251/.321/.329 in 110 games before his offense cratered last year.

The 34-year-old is able to fill in at first base and has even played some second base and third base, but would likely compete for playing time behind the plate. The Royals are set to have Salvador Perez as the starter with Freddy Fermin backing him up. With Salvy likely to spend some time at designated hitter, the Royals may look to have a third catcher in case Fermin gets hurt. Nola also has experience with Royals pitchers Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, who spent last year in San Diego. Nola does have an option remaining, so he could provide some depth. Preston Farr also points out that Nola had his nose broken by a pitch last year, which impacted his vision afterward.