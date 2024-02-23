Royals Rumblings - News for February 23, 2024

Daniel Lynch IV will start the spring training opener today.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro has been impressed with Lynch’s spring thus far. “The impressions were great,” Quatraro said. “Even going back to how he handled the injury last year, going to winter ball and really working on things, he really embraced it. … Coming in here, he has been super focused.”

Jaylon Thompson writes about Carter Jensen and his first time in a big league camp.

“It’s real experience,” Jensen said. “It’s one of those things I have been looking forward to. It’s something I have been working for in the offseason and during the season in my time in pro ball. Just to make it here: to begin the season with my hometown team where I grew up watching, coming out here to Surprise, Arizona, and watching games in the stands. “To be on the field now, it’s a surreal experience that I’m super excited and grateful for.”

Anne Rogers writes about a new infield drill coach Jose Alguacil has players working on.

“It’s going to help them track the ball from the point of contact,” Alguacil said. “It creates focus from the players, and they’re going to be aggressive. I’m trying to increase that range. There’s a little hesitation, but that’s good. “It’s a drill, but then we go to reality and what we want it to be in the game. I want these guys to be ready. There’s a lot that this one involves: Reaction, quickness, all that kind of stuff.”

David Lesky writes about the players with the most to gain this spring.

The feeling right now is that Isbel is a stopgap center fielder for the Royals. He’s a very good defender and his bat is occasionally fine. But the Royals have some others on the way. Gavin Cross had a horrible 2023, but I was shocked to read in Keith Law’s Royals prospects writeup that Cross had a tick borne illness for basically all of 2023 that sapped power from him. I’m willing to give him a mulligan on that. He might be a center fielder, but even that chance makes Isbel’s hold tenuous at best. Carson Roccaforte is definitely a center fielder. They also have Dairon Blanco, who isn’t a long-term answer but could be a multi-year answer in a similar way to Isbel. And there’s Drew Waters, who is kind of forgotten, I feel like.

Royals Weekly writes about where Nick Pratto fits.

There are essentially two pieces of the puzzle that Pratto needs to find, and honestly, they’re stuck together. Develop the capacity to get his barrel to pitches in the shadow of the strike zone. Swing more at pitches in the shadow and the heart of the strike zone with two strikes. Pratto could use a little improvement when he swings at pitches in the heart of the zone, as well, but improving his hit tool could unlock more success there, too.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter reacts to the Austin Nola signing.

Jackson Ogden at Farm to Fountains writes about the best Eric Hosmer moments.

Crossroads business owners want more time to negotiate with the Royals.

The Pirates sign pitcher Mitch Keller to a five-year, $77 million extension.

Miami signs shortstop Tim Anderson to a one-year, $5 million deal.

Detroit signs infielder Gio Urshela to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

Would a free agent signing deadline help baseball?

Eric Longenhagen and Tess Taruskin at Fangraphs write about 100 interesting prospects, including some Royals like Nick Loftin and Carter Jensen.

Players are complaining that the pants this year are see-through.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner says he was embarrassed by last year’s performance.

Albert Pujols is interested in managing.

White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf explains why he wants $1 billion in public funding for a new stadium.

What do players in EA Sports College Football 25 get paid?

The Chiefs sign punter Matt Araiza after a civil suit for rape against him is dropped.

How much electricity does AI consume?

Young people are bringing back the landline phone.

Is Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender at least better than M. Night Shaymalan’s version?

Your song of the day is AC/DC with Play Ball.