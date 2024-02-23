Royals vs. Rangers Friday spring training thread

The Royals have a baseball game today! They open the spring training schedule against their Surprise facility-mates, the defending champion Texas Rangers. Daniel Lynch IV will take the mound to start, looking to bounce back from an injury-filled 2023 season. He’s at a bit of a crossroads at his career and could use a good start.

Daniel Lynch IV heads to the mound in our Cactus League opener! pic.twitter.com/RvZ3cuXFlF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 23, 2024

#Royals lineup and a pitching plan for the Cactus League opener. pic.twitter.com/vp3NFDPZrN — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) February 23, 2024

Dane Dunning will try to crack the Rangers rotation after being a starter and reliever last year. Outfielders Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford are both potential rookie of the year candidates to watch for. Old friend Matt Duffy is in camp with the Rangers.

Rangers lineup for today's Cactus League opener on February 23, 2024 vs. Kansas City pic.twitter.com/WofEXVjQE1 — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) February 23, 2024

The game is not on TV, so you won’t be able to see the see-through pants they’re wearing, but you can listen to the game on 610 Sports in Kansas City.