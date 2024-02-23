 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Rangers Friday spring training thread

Play ball!

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals Photo Day Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Royals have a baseball game today! They open the spring training schedule against their Surprise facility-mates, the defending champion Texas Rangers. Daniel Lynch IV will take the mound to start, looking to bounce back from an injury-filled 2023 season. He’s at a bit of a crossroads at his career and could use a good start.

Dane Dunning will try to crack the Rangers rotation after being a starter and reliever last year. Outfielders Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford are both potential rookie of the year candidates to watch for. Old friend Matt Duffy is in camp with the Rangers.

The game is not on TV, so you won’t be able to see the see-through pants they’re wearing, but you can listen to the game on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

