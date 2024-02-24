Spring Training has started and you can still make a credible free-agent team

Spring Training has started and boy, there sure are a lot of free agents left on the market.*

*The first draft of this article was written on Tuesday, February 20. Where possible, notes have been added about players that signed following that.

I mean, sure, there are always free agents still available as Spring Training starts. There will be some available into the year. And guys will get cut who have teams now. That’s just the way the sport works. There are more guys who think they have credible cases to be on big-league rosters than teams who agree with them.

But it sure seems like there are more guys I think we all agree are big league talents who are still looking for teams than usual.

Maybe it’s because they all think they’re worth a lot more money than any team thinks they’re worth. Some people think that teams just don’t see the point in trying thanks to TV revenues remaining static regardless of record or because the playoffs are so easily attainable now that 40% of each league reaches the post-season in any given year. Maybe it’s because interest rates went up unexpectedly last year and that incentivizes all big businesses to spend less.

Regardless of the reason, I think I could make a credible team out of the guys who are still free agents. I mean, maybe it wouldn’t compete for the AL East. But I think it could give the AL Central a run for its money. Don’t believe me? Here, let me show you.

Available free agents

Pitching

First, the rotation:

SP Blake Snell

SP Jordan Montgomery

SP Hyun-Jin Ryu ***

SP Jake Odorizzi

SP Michael Lorenzen

And the bullpen:

RP Matt Barnes

RP Michael Fulmer

RP David Robertson

RP Ryne Stanek

RP Aaron Loup

RP Vince Velazquez

RP Drew Pomeranz

RP Brad Hand

These, of course, aren’t all of the pitchers available out there. Colin McHugh is listed as an unsigned free agent. I know he retired, but I bet you could get him to come back if you offered enough money. Mark Melancon, Lou Trivino, and Jess Chavez are still out there are relievers as well. If you wanted different starters, Zach Davies, Zack Greinke, Julio Teheran, and Domingo German are among the guys who have a recent track record of relative success.

But, heck, just go back to who actually “made the team.” You’ve got last year’s Cy Young, a post-season stud, and some guys who can pitch without embarrassing themselves. Stanek, Robertson, and Fulmer might not be at the height of their powers, but they’d all be better than almost anyone who pitched in the Royals’ bullpen last season. And the Royals didn’t have a monopoly on bad relievers, either.

Surely the situation isn’t so dire on the position player side, right?

Lineup

C Francisco Mejia

1B Brandon Belt

2B Elvis Andrus

SS Amed Rosario **

3B Matt Chapman

LF Eddie Rosario

CF Cody Bellinger

RF Adam Duvall

DH J.D. Martinez

Obviously, the heavy hitters here are Chapman and Bellinger, but with the exception of Mejia the rest of those guys all put up credible seasons last year. Catcher is also a position where you often have to make concessions because there are simply so few guys who can play it.

Admittedly, the bench is probably a bit thin. Cam Gallagher makes the most sense as a backup catcher, to me. Brandon Crawford might be worth having to back up the infield. Michael A. Taylor is a terrific fourth outfielder, though. Tommy Pham is another guy who could make some sense. Wil Myers and Joey Votta are still out there, too, if you think you can squeeze anything out of them.

Again, to call this a super team would be stretching the term beyond the breaking point. But I think if you dropped that roster on the various fan bases around the country, many of them would be excited about the possibilities. Honestly, it’s not quite as impressive as I thought it might be when I started this project, but at least four of those guys would immediately be considered in the top five on any new team they signed with.

As I’m writing this, pitchers and catchers reported to their first team workout roughly a week ago. As you’re reading it, the first Spring Training games have been played, and these guys are still looking for homes. This is not any sort of value judgment on them or on teams for not having deals done. It just sucks for the sport of baseball and its fans that some really talented players don’t have the benefit of knowing which team they’ll be playing for as pre-season activities ramp up.

** I had just finished writing the first draft when Amed Rosario signed a one-year/$1.5M deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. Others will probably sign relatively soon. That doesn’t change the fact that it is very late for such players to be signing and that Rosario was forced to sign for considerably less money than anyone expected him to get.

*** And then news broke that Hyun-Jin Ryu had signed back in the KBO. Maybe he just wanted to finish his career in his home country. Or maybe no one in MLB was giving him serious offers.

Multiple teams haven’t done any notable free-agent work

Thursday afternoon it was announced the Marlins had signed Tim Anderson. In a vacuum, that’s not particularly weird as they were said to have been searching for middle infield help all offseason. Additionally, he was not a coveted player due to a truly horrendous 2023 and multiple previous questionable attitude decisions. However, the weird part is that it was Miami’s first free agent signing of the entire offseason.

More than a week after pitchers and catchers reported.

A day before spring games began to be played.

No wonder Kim Ng was having differences with ownership that led to her departure!

So that caused me to dig a little deeper into individual team free agent spending and what I found was quite disturbing, at least in how it relates to teams being willing to spend to improve their rosters.

Atlanta’s only signing of note was reliever Reynaldo López to a one-year deal

Baltimore’s only signing of note was reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year deal

The Cubs’ only signing of note was reliever Hector Neris to a one-year deal

The White Sox added five players, but all for only one year and none for more than $5.5M

Cleveland has only added Austin Hedges as a backup catcher and Ben Lively for the vet minimum as a starting pitcher

Colorado spent $3.5M on a catcher and reliever

Houston added only Josh Hader, admittedly a high-quality reliever, and a backup catcher.

Minnesota has only added former Royals Carlos Santana and Josh Staumont

The Yankees - THE YANKEES - have added only Marcus Stroman and Luke Weaver

- have added only Marcus Stroman and Luke Weaver The Athletics have added three pitchers on one-year deals totaling less than $15M

The Phillies, outside of bringing back Aaron Nola, have signed only Whit Merrifield, Spencer Turnbull, and Kolby Allard all on one-year deals totaling $11M

The Padres added Wandy Peralta and kept Jurickson Profar

The Mariners added only Mitch Garver and Austin Voth (who you’ve probably never heard of)

The Rangers added Tyler Mahle and three guys you’ve never heard of - and you probably only know Mahle because he used to be a Twin

The Nationals added Joey Gallo and two other guys for less than $10M total

Now, obviously, some of those teams were active in the trade markets - especially Atlanta. Still, depending on how much credit you want to give, that’s approximately half of the teams in MLB that didn’t meaningfully engage with the sport’s free-agent system. That seems less than ideal. If only someone could have seen this coming.

At one point earlier this week, Commissioner Rob Manfred admitted to the media that the league would like to implement a free-agent signing deadline similar to what we see in the NFL in order to goose some of the offseason news in the same way. He complained that the MLBPA wasn’t interested in it. He should probably be pretty glad for that! If MLB tried to implement it and half the teams just didn’t do jack it would be glaringly obvious in a way that the trickle of free agent news over this offseason obscures things unless you sit down with a free agent tracker the way I just did.

As a Royals fan, you should probably be looking at this and be in awe of how much the Royals have spent this offseason. When they finished their flurry of free agent signings they were among the leaders in spending but it seemed likely they would fall to at least the middle of the pack by Spring Training. Unfortunately for baseball fans everywhere, they’ve still spent the fifth most out of anyone. They’d be fourth if the Phillies didn’t count Nola as a free-agent signing.

The average amount spent on free agents this off-season, despite a few massive deals handed out to foreign players of singular ability, is at only $22M per team - the Royals spent more than five times that much. To look at it another way, during the 2023-2024 offseason at least 16 teams signed at least five free agents to Major League deals; this offseason, only 11 have. That’s a drop of 17%.

Total free-agent spending probably won’t look too out of place in a historical context because of the massive (but massively deferred) deal handed out to once-in-a-lifetime phenom Shohei Ohtani. Though, even with his deal, free-agent spending is still only two-thirds of what it was last year. We’ve also seen weak periods of free-agent signing in the past followed by bounceback periods. Some might even say it’s too early to ring the alarm bells since MLB set a record for free agent spending just last offseason.

But, man, it’s got to suck for those 15 fanbases that their teams didn’t make any meaningful effort to improve their rosters, doesn’t it?