Weekend Rumblings - News for February 24, 2024

Sam McDowell writes about how Vinnie Pasquantino turned his injury into a productive time.

That’s at least partially how he arrived at the productive aspect. See, there’s something you should know about Pasquantino, in case you don’t already. He hates free time. He spends his offseason working because, well, he enjoys it. On Sunday, the Royals had an off-day here at spring training. Know where Pasquantino spent it? At the facility. Working. So — arm in sling last summer — his solution, after a couple of hours of rehab work, was video. A different form of work. Hitters. Pitchers. Fielders. His own film. How peers handle the pitchers he could face when he returned. Why they swung at certain pitches. How they avoided swinging at others. The best defensive first basemen in the bigs. Pasquantino dove in to all of it. All the time in the world, after all.

Craig Brown at Inside the Fountains writes about why the Royals signed Austin Nola.

One word: Depth. I can’t stress this enough. It’s about depth. Catching is a brutal position. Even though Perez is super-human, he still manages to land on the IL once or twice a year. (Perez’s pain tolerance and recovery time will forever be a source of amazement to me.) With three catchers on the 40-man, if either Perez or Fermin needs to miss time, they’re essentially moving someone between Triple-A and the majors without any kind of other implications to their roster. I think the easiest prediction to make about the upcoming season is that Nola will get time on the major league roster. And if it’s because Perez misses 10 days with a wrist injury or something, Nola can go right back down when Perez is ready to be activated.

Royals Weekly evaluates if Cole Ragans can continue his ascent.

In the case for Ragans becoming an ace, there exists no question about his arsenal. It’s incredible. Among pitchers who faced at least 100 hitters in 2023, Ragans’ changeup ranked as the 7th most valuable in baseball (right behind Michael Wacha). But that’s just his changeup, his best pitch. Ragans’ arsenal isn’t special because he has one incredible pitch. It’s special because he has one incredible pitch and a couple others that are very good.

The Star provides info on the ballpark sales tax election.

Jared Perkins at Farm to Fountains writes about what to watch for in spring training.

