Spring Training game thread II: Rangers at Royals

The Royals are finally playing baseball. Took ‘em long enough.

The Royals played as the away team in the Surprise complex they share with the World Champion Texas Rangers yesterday and lost. Today they will play the home team as they try to get their revenge with a lineup that much more closely resembles the one that they are likely to open the season with. Though, if Adam Frazier is batting fourth on Opening Day I might just peace out for the season.

Of particular note to me is that Hunter Renfroe, the presumed starting right fielder, did not play yesterday and is similarly not in today’s starting lineup. Does he have to earn his spot? Does he have so little to prove to the brass that they’d rather see other players? Is he hurt? We’ll just have to wait to find out.

Alec Marsh will start for the Royals, but this early in Spring Training pretty much everyone will be pitching only a single inning.

Here's how we're lining up behind Alec Marsh as we take on the Rangers. pic.twitter.com/Mi6ZEh1Uex — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 24, 2024

I think it should probably tell you something about Nick Pratto that Dairon Blanco is batting ahead of him. And something about Logan Porter that Nick Pratto is batting ahead of him.