Royals vs. Angels Sunday game thread

Happy Cole Ragans Day!

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals Photo Day Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cole Ragans make his spring debut this afternoon against the Angels, and while there are a few regulars like Vinnie Pasquantino and Nelson Velázquez in the lineup, it’s mostly reserves and minor leaguers.

The Angels will feature more of their stars despite having a split squad, with Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon in the lineup, with Andrew Wantz on the mound.

He’s not in the starting lineup, but we may also get to see old friend Hunter Dozier, who is wearing Shohei Ohtani’s old number?????

The game is available to watch in Kansas City, but only on the Bally Sports app or at ballysports.com. You can also listen on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

