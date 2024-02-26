Royals Rumblings - News for February 26, 2024

Jaylon Thompson talks to Salvador Perez about his expectations for 2024.

Despite his multitude of accomplishments, Perez is still itching to do one thing. He wants to reach the postseason once again. “This year, make it to the playoffs,” Perez said of his 2024 goals. “We got personal goals. Everybody would like to win a Gold Glove. Everybody would like to win a Silver (Slugger). Everybody wants to go to the All-Star Game. I know that I’ve tasted all that. I just want to go back again and taste how it feels to be in the playoffs. And that is my goal this year.”

Austin Nola talks about the oculomotor dysfunction that hurt his season last year.

“Once I was able to get the full recovery, I was able to get everything cleaned up,” Nola said. “Get my body movements and everything back in order from obviously the concussion.” The Royals were comfortable with Nola’s medicals. KC received a good report and is excited to have him in the fold this season. “It’s concerning more from a mental standpoint than anything,” Picollo said. “But the reports we had indicated that he was over that and, you know, gotten through that.”

Kyle Isbel is ready to stay healthy this year, writes Anne Rogers.

“In the past, when I felt something off, I was kind of searching and didn’t really know where to go,” Isbel said. “That’s when the inconsistency drags on. You don’t know what to target, you don’t know what’s off. … Learned a ton about the swing, dove deep into biomechanics and how your body works. Ties into my running and everything. I just want to learn about my body and how it functions.”

Pitching prospect Christian Chamberlain suffered an injury this week.

Manager Matt Quatraro said LHP Christian Chamberlain felt elbow tightness in the ninth and called the trainer to the mound. He will go for testing: "Not a pop. Tightness and a little soreness. He called us out. Hopefully nothing serious, but we have no idea yet. He'll go in now." — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) February 24, 2024

The Star looks at the parking estimates for the proposed new downtown ballpark.

“The beauty is at the Crossroads site we can park all 9,000 people here that we need to park,” said Earl Santee, CEO of Populous, the design firm the team hired. “We’re not building new parking for this 9,000. And all within a 10-minute walk out of the ballpark.” When asked how they got to this number, Sam Mellinger, a Royals spokesperson, said it’s “based on expected vehicles with an anticipated average of 2.5-3 people per car.” He said that the team also plans to have “1,500 spaces on site” but didn’t provide further information when asked if that meant the team would build additional parking, who that parking would be for or how much it would cost, because “the opening of the ballpark would be 4 years away.”

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about some batted ball profiles to watch from Royals hitters.

James Lotts at Cronkite News writes about Brady Singer’s attempts at redemption.

Royals Weekly has some early takes on the first few spring training games.

Cody Bellinger signs a three-year, $80 million deal with the Cubs.

The MLBPA argues against shortening the pitch clock by two seconds this year.

The union may file a grievance over comments from a Twins executive and the value of unsigned players.

The Angels release catcher Francisco Mejia.

The Phillies sign former Royals catcher Cam Gallagher to a minor league deal.

Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is shut down for three weeks.

Twins pitcher Matt Canterino is teaching his teammates to play Settlers of Catan.

Why spring training is important for pitchers and catchers to learn to work together.

Thousands of A’s fans show up an an unofficial fan festival.

Women outnumber men in the stands at baseball games in Korea.

A Duke player injures his knee after colliding with a fan in a court-storming.

Former Chiefs assistant Eric Bienemy will be offensive coordinator at UCLA.

Why car insurance rates are so high.

Can AI porn be ethical?

On the 25th anniversary of Office Space, a look back a the cult hit.

Your song of the day is Ok Go with The One Moment.