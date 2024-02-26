Royals Rundown: See right through MLB uniform issues, sluggish free agency

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are joined by Lux of the Royal de Lux Podcast, as the Kansas City Royals finish their third spring training game. These three talk about the surprising addition of Austin Nola and what it means for the catching depth chart for the Royals. Also, how are the MLB uniform problems spreading like wildfire and causing issues for the game? Lastly, hear about Jeremy’s latest on Royals Review, talking about the free agency issues (he predicted)!

