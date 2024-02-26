Spring Training Game 4 Thread: Cubs vs. Royals

My favorite part about Spring Training is getting these totally wacko lineups that involve MLB stars, MLB regulars, intriguing prospects, and random roster fillers all at the same time. We have all four represented in the Royals’ contest with the Cubs this afternoon.

Star: Bobby Witt Jr.

Regular: Seth Lugo

Prospect: Carter Jensen

Rando: Mike Brosseau

Future lineups will get even more wild. But today, let’s enjoy the Spring Baseball that’s in the air!

Cubs lineup

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup against Kansas City! pic.twitter.com/Bz9F7agfJR — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 26, 2024

Royals lineup

Here's how we're lining up behind Seth Lugo in his spring debut as we take on the Cubs in Surprise. pic.twitter.com/bmjcsjj8cp — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 26, 2024

Play ball!