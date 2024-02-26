 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game 4 Thread: Cubs vs. Royals

Baseball!

By Matthew LaMar
Seth Lugo #67 of the Kansas City Royals poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 22, 2024 in Surprise, Arizona.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

My favorite part about Spring Training is getting these totally wacko lineups that involve MLB stars, MLB regulars, intriguing prospects, and random roster fillers all at the same time. We have all four represented in the Royals’ contest with the Cubs this afternoon.

  • Star: Bobby Witt Jr.
  • Regular: Seth Lugo
  • Prospect: Carter Jensen
  • Rando: Mike Brosseau

Future lineups will get even more wild. But today, let’s enjoy the Spring Baseball that’s in the air!

Cubs lineup

Royals lineup

Play ball!

