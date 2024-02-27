What should the Royals starting lineup look like?

The Royals have begun the exhibition schedule, and while we have a good idea of who the starters will be when the season opens up on March 28, we have yet to see a preview of what their Opening Day lineup will look like.

We could have a decent idea of how Matt Quatraro will line up his starters from last year. But the team has since added free agent Hunter Renfroe and will get Vinnie Pasquantino back from injury.

Here is my best guess at the Opening Day lineup, with 2024 ZIPS projected stats.

Potential 2024 Royals lineup Player AVG OBA SLG Player AVG OBA SLG 3B Maikel Garcia (R) .259 .317 .360 SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) .275 .323 .481 1B Vinnie Pasquantino (L) .278 .353 .481 C Salvador Perez (R) .258 .300 .454 LF MJ Melendez (L) .249 .326 .455 DH Nelson Velázquez (R) .237 .301 .426 2B Michael Massey (L) .254 .304 .415 RF Hunter Renfroe (R) .249 .311 .437 CF Kyle Isbel (L) .254 .312 .405

Bobby is almost certainly going to hit second, with Vinnie and Salvy somewhere in the middle.

The leadoff spot is probably between Garcia and Melendez. Each have hit leadoff in the exhibition schedule, and they are both the two best hitters at working the count other than Vinnie Pasquantino. Garcia has the benefit of more speed than Melendez, although speed at the top of the lineup is a bit wasted with your boppers following in the lineup, and might actually be better used lower in the lineup in front of hitters who don’t hit for as much power, or who might be asked to bunt or move runners along.

The last four spots will likely alternate lefties and righties. Velázquez could move up in the lineup early on if he proves his hitting last year was no fluke. Renfroe has been out of action early on in the exhibition schedule due to back tightness, and injury that could open up another spot if it becomes a lingering issue. Michael Massey is likely the only starter that could possibly lose his gig with a poor spring, with veteran Adam Frazier ready to step in if the Royals feel he needs more seasoning in the minors.

How do you think the Royals line up on Opening Day against the Twins? How would you pencil them in the lineup?