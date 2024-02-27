Royals Rumblings - News for February 27, 2024

Sam McDowell writes that if the Royals are going to improve, they need some young hitters to get better.

There are going to be a lot of conversations about the additions to the Royals this spring. There should be. It’s not often in Kansas City we’re focused on free agent acquisitions. They see the AL Central as winnable. But if that’s going to be realistic, they can’t be reliant strictly on the newcomers. The returners need to show some growth, and part of that growth is just plain maturity. A sign of the latter latter would be maintaining a consistent approach, even if results aren’t following —nay, especially when the results aren’t following. Because that’s when the approach is tested most — and when the consistency of the approach matters most.

Seth Lugo had some nerves in his spring debut for the Royals.

“If you’re not nervous, you don’t care right,” Lugo said. “You know, hopefully, that feeling never leaves me. That’s the best feeling about baseball. Being nervous, going out there, performing and overcoming it.”

Anne Rogers talks to Cole Ragans about his spring debut.

“Slider felt good, but there’s still some tweaks. The movement on it is not what I wanted,” Ragans said. “The movement — [I] still got some tweaking to do. But arm-wise throwing, it felt great.” Ragans has also been developing a two-seamer, which he threw just once on Sunday. “It kind of came out a little weird. I’m still trying to get comfortable with that,” Ragans said of his new pitch-in-progress. “Obviously it’s a really new pitch, so I’m still trying to get the comfortable mindset with it.”

David Lesky reacts to an impressive outing by Ragans.

Again, I know it’s spring, but those types of swings don’t often happen, even when the stakes are as low as they are and the hitter cares as little as he does about being there. I did see some concern over Ragans throwing so hard, so early in camp. I agree it doesn’t feel like the best idea, especially for a pitcher who has had multiple Tommy John surgeries, but anyone who believes they can tell you that this is going to be the start of another elbow issue for him is lying. Sure, the odds seem to suggest they’ll be right simply because it happens so often, but we can’t know for sure.

MLB.com lists a darkhorse candidate to make each roster.

Royals: LHP Anthony Veneziano Veneziano went from Double-A to Triple-A before throwing two innings in the Majors last season, and that small taste has him eager for more. The Royals’ No. 16 prospect is being built up as a starter and has the tools to start in the Majors, but if the team needs a multi-inning reliever, Veneziano is an intriguing name to include. With a lively fastball, good slider and lower-slot delivery, he gives a different look to hitters from the left side. The bullpen competition is deep this year, and Veneziano might be on the outside looking in. But if the Royals suffer any injuries and Veneziano has a good spring, he could be an option early on in the season.

The Dodgers trade Manuel Margot to the Twins and sign Kiké Hernández to a one-year deal.

The Giants sign shortstop Nick Ahmed to a minor league deal.

Garrett Cooper signs a minor league deal with the Cubs.

The Cardinals sign shortstop Brandon Crawford.

How do the Rays keep winning while losing players?

Whit Merrifield likes the culture in Philadelphia.

An education group will file an injunction to block a Las Vegas baseball stadium.

Which cities could be candidates for MLB expansion?

Former strikeout leader Jose DeLeon dies at the age of 63.

The Chiefs will have a press conference to reveal proposed renovations to Arrowhead Stadium.

The Los Angeles Clippers are re-branding with a new logo.

Why do leap years exist?

An unmanned spacecraft from a private company is the first U.S. lunar landing in 50 years.

The Florida Man Games were held last weekend.

