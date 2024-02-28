Wax Pack 2024

During the pandemic, I read a baseball book titled: “The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife” by Brad Balukjian. It was an entertaining book that I highly recommend, somewhat reminiscent of “The Glory of Our Times” which was one of the best baseball books ever written.

Each year since reading the Wax Pack, I’ve made it a point to buy a couple of unopened wax packs, normally from the junk wax era, and write a short story about the cards uncovered. There’s always something fun about opening a pack. A feeling that takes you back to your childhood, when a pack would only set you back a dime. Ten cards plus a stick of chalky gum! How can you beat that?

There was always the nervous anticipation of unearthing something big, maybe a Henry Aaron, a Willie Mays, and in later years, maybe a George Brett or a Kurt Bevacqua. There remain fewer satisfying experiences than building an entire set entirely from wax packs.

It’s a different game today, with more card companies, more gimmicks, and everyone looking for the high-dollar card. Prices of card packs and boxes are nuts. I feel bad for the young fans today who will never know the feeling of the arrival of the second or third series of cards halfway through the summer. In my small town word got around fast “Hey, the IGA store just got in third series cards!”

Unopened junk wax is still affordable. I picked up some Donruss, Upper Deck, and Fleer packs all for a dollar apiece. You can’t even buy a Cozy burger for a dollar anymore. For this exercise, I chose a pack of 1991 Upper Deck. Think about that. 1991. 32 years ago. The world was a very different place in 1991. The Gulf War was going on. The World Wide Web was introduced to the general public. We didn’t even own a personal computer yet. The Dow Jones Average closed above 3,000 for the first time. Nirvana released Nevermind. The Minnesota Twins beat the Atlanta Braves in a classic seven-game World Series. Simple days, sittin’ in the sun.

As I opened the pack, I was surprised at how great the condition of the cards was. This stuff is built to last. Here are the players pulled and a short bio.

Mike Walker

Walker was a right-handed pitcher who was originally drafted by the Expos, then later by the Indians, with whom he made his debut in 1988 during a game at Fenway Park. In 1991 he appeared in five games for Cleveland, posting a very respectable 2.08 ERA. His career never gained much traction, and he spent the next three seasons in the minors before reappearing with his hometown Chicago Cubs in 1995 where he appeared in a career-high 42 games. He spent his last major league year with Detroit in 1996 followed by three more seasons in the Reds and Indians minor league systems before retiring at the age of 32.

Greg A. Harris

You will note the middle name for Mr. Harris, a right-handed pitcher whose career overlapped with another right-handed pitcher also named Greg Harris. The latter is Greg W. Harris. Our Greg Harris, a native of Lynwood, California, was drafted by the Mets in 1976 and made his debut with them in 1981. Greg A. also had the most unusual ability of being ambidextrous and in a 1995 game, while playing for the Montreal Expos, pitched both lefty and righty in the ninth inning of a game against Cincinnati. The game was the penultimate of Harris’ 15-year career and with it he became the first switch pitcher in baseball’s modern era. His specially made glove (with two thumbs) is on display at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Harris had an interesting career, appearing in 703 career games for eight different teams, including a league-high 80 with Boston in 1993. He ended his career as a 20 WAR player.

Gregg Jeffries

If you’re old like me, you can remember when Jeffries was the hottest baseball prospect around. And with good merit. The Mets had taken him in the first round of the 1985 draft and he made his debut with the team in 1987 as a 19-year-old. Understand, the hype was deserved. All Jeffries did in the minors was rake. He led the National League in doubles in 1990 before being traded to the Royals prior to the 1992 season. He played just one season in KC and did okay, slashing .285/.329/.404. The Royals shipped him to the Cardinals after the season in a deal for Felix Jose. Jeffries enjoyed his best two seasons as a pro with St. Louis, slashing a cumulative .335/.401/.487. That was the Royals’ lot in life in those days, bad trades, bad signings, and blown draft choices. Sigh. Jeffries spent most of four seasons in Philadelphia, 19 games with Anaheim, and the final two years of his career with Detroit, before retiring at the tender age of 32.

Nolan Ryan

This is the best card of this pack. What hasn’t been said about Ryan? A career that spanned four decades. 324 wins. Seven no-hitters including one against the Royals (his first). Twelve career one-hitters. Blazing fastball and knee-buckling curve. Wild as hell. He still holds 51 major league records including 5,714 strikeouts, which will probably never be broken. His record of 2,795 walks allowed will probably never be broken either. The man was a machine, pitching for 27 seasons but amazingly only in one World Series, that coming early in his career, with the 1969 Miracle Mets. I saw Ryan pitch once in August of 1977, a doubleheader with the Royals. I sat on the rail of the upper deck on the first base side and was amazed at seeing a 100 MPH fastball for the first time in my young life. How good was Ryan? He’s been inducted into the Halls of Fame for three different teams.

Jose Uribe

I think I got a Jose Uribe card in every pack I opened. I always remember Uribe from his time with the Giants, but he actually made his debut with the Cardinals in 1984. The Cards traded him to the Giants prior to the 1985 season and he enjoyed eight productive seasons with San Fran. He closed out his career with one season in Houston before retiring at the age of 34. Tragically, Uribe was killed in an auto accident in 2006 at the age of 47.

Ryne Sandberg

The second Hall of Famer in this group, Sandberg was already a star by the time the 1991 season rolled around. He had already won seven Gold Gloves and appeared in seven All-Star games. Sandberg was originally drafted by the Phillies, with whom he made his debut in 1981. In one of the worst trades in franchise history, the Phils sent Sandberg and Larry Bowa to the Cubs for Ivan DeJesus. DeJesus was a decent player in his prime, but his prime peaked well before this trade.

Sandberg played for 15 seasons and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. Sandberg was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Gregg Olson

The mid-1960s must have been a popular time for parents to go with the name Gregg. This Gregg won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 1989 and made the All-Star team in 1990, when he threw 41 consecutive scoreless innings. He reached stardom in 1991 as he appeared in 72 games for the Orioles. He had a five-year run between 1989 and 1993 in which he saved an average of 32 games per season. He enjoyed a 14-year career with nine different franchises, including two short stints with the Royals. The first came towards the end of the 1995 season when the Royals purchased him from the Indians. The second was a 34-game stint in the 1997 season. Olson is a member of the Orioles Hall of Fame. He too was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Tom Glavine

The third Hall of Famer in this pack is Glavine. Glavine was selected in the second round of the 1984 draft by the Atlanta Braves and made his debut with the team in 1987. He enjoyed an outstanding 22-year career in which he won 305 games and led the league in wins in five different seasons. He won two Cy Young awards and appeared in ten All-Star games. Glavine was also an outstanding prep hockey player and was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings. He was selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, receiving 92% of the vote. His uniform number 47 was retired by the Braves.

John Barfield

Baseball history is littered with tragic stories and John Barfield was one of them. Barfield was a left-handed pitcher from Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He helped his high school team win the 1983 state championship before being drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 11th round of the 1986 draft. He rose quickly through their minor league system and made his debut in September of 1989 at the age of 24. His 1991 card was his last year in the big leagues. His career only lasted three seasons, 65 games in all. He spent the next six seasons bouncing around in AAA for the Rangers, White Sox, Dodgers, and Indians, sandwiched around a season pitching in Mexico. He ended his big-league career with a record of 8-8 with two saves.

On Christmas Eve, 2016, in downtown Little Rock, Barfield got into an argument with his girlfriend’s estranged husband. The husband shot Barfield, killing him. Many times, we see such murders as just a statistic. Barfield was Little Rock’s 41st and last murder victim that year. Just a number, a newspaper clipping, a ten o’clock news report. When I read this about Barfield, it hit hard. I lost one of my best friends the exact same way - domestic dispute leading to a fatal shooting. By all accounts, Barfield was a great guy, the life of the party, and a person with a big heart. He wasn’t just a number. He was a person who was loved by his family and friends. By 2022, the number of people murdered in Little Rock had jumped to a record 121. The number dropped to 92 last year. Do the killers have any idea of the trail of devastation they leave behind?

Chris Nabholz

One thing I’m noticing about this pack is there are a lot of pitchers. Nabholz was drafted by the Expos in the second round of the 1988 draft out of Towson University. A tall lefty, he made his debut with the Expos in 1988 after just 45 minor league appearances. Over the next six seasons, he appeared in 141 games, making 100 starts. He ended with a 34-29 record and a very respectable 3.94 ERA pitching for Montreal, Cleveland, Boston, and the Chicago Cubs.

Mike Heath

Heath, a catcher, was one of the older players in this pack with 1991 being his last season after a solid 14-year career. He was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 1973 draft. He made his debut with New York in 1978 and was part of the World Series-winning team. He spent seven seasons in Oakland followed by stints in St. Louis, Detroit, and finally in 1991, Atlanta. It’s crazy that I don’t remember this guy, especially since he spent so many seasons in Oakland. He had a good career, worth 13 WAR and having played every position on the field except pitcher.

Reggie Jefferson

What an interesting career this guy had. Drafted by the Reds in the 1986 draft, he made his debut with Cincy in 1991, which lasted all of five games before they sent him to Cleveland. He appeared in 163 games for the Indians over the next three seasons before being sent to Seattle for Omar Vizquel.

He signed with the Red Sox prior to the 1995 season and in 1996, over 122 games had a slash of .347/.388/.593. That’s some good hitting. His last major league season came in 1999. His inability to it lefties was his kryptonite. The Sox left him off their 1999 playoff roster and he never appeared in the big leagues again, ending with a career slash of .300/.349/.474.

Gary Gaetti

Gaetti was originally drafted by the Twins with the 11th pick of the 1979 draft out of Northwest Missouri State. He made his Minnesota debut in 1981 and for the next ten seasons was a mainstay for the Twins at third base. He won four Gold Gloves, made two All-Star teams, and picked up MVP votes in three seasons. His production started to drop so the Twins let him walk after the 1990 season. He played parts of three years in Anaheim before the Royals signed him as a free agent. He enjoyed a remarkable late career turnaround in Kansas City including a banner 1995 season in which he hit 35 home runs, drove home 96, won his only Silver Slugger, and finished 10th in the MVP vote. He closed out his 20-year career with stints in St. Louis, Chicago (Cubs), and Boston before retiring at the age of 41.

Vince Coleman

Coleman was selected in the 10th round of the 1982 draft by St. Louis. He made his debut in 1985 and took the league by storm, hitting .267 and stealing 110 bases while winning Rookie of the Year. Coleman led the league in steals for the next six seasons and is still the only player in history with three consecutive seasons with more than 100 steals. Despite all the steals, 752 in his 13-year career, Coleman only scored 100+ runs twice.

Coleman will forever be linked to Royals history. Just before the 1985 playoffs, he famously got rolled up in the tarp at Busch Stadium, suffering a leg injury that forced him to miss the playoffs and World Series. Would Kansas City have won had Coleman played? After he wore out his welcome in St. Louis, he signed with the Mets, where he spent three seasons. The Mets swapped him to Kansas City for Kevin McReynolds before the 1994 season. He played in 179 games with the Royals, hitting .259 and stealing 76 bags, before KC shipped him to Seattle. He finished his career with stints in Cincinnati and Detroit before retiring at the age of 35.

First off, that’s a good pack. Fourteen cards with three Hall of Famers. I’ve never had a card slabbed before but I’m thinking of sending in the Ryan, Sandberg and Glavine cards just to see how the process works. Second, there are a lot of past and future Royals, but no current Royals in this pack. Jeffries, Gaetti, Olson, and Coleman all spent time in KC. And as with any pack, there are some great stories.