Royals trade partner history: The Angels

This is a series that looks back at their trade history with each team in baseball. So far, we have looked back at trades with the Braves, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Orioles, and White Sox. Today we look at the history of deals with the California/Los Angeles/Anaheim.

Total number of Royals/Angels trades: 17

The Royals have a pretty terrific trade record with their former Western Division rivals, the Angels. After selecting 46-year-old All-Star reliever Hoyt Wilhelm in the expansion draft, they immediately flipped him to the Angels for young Ed Kirkpatrick, who proved to be a valuable catcher and outfielder for years. The Angels sold lefty Andy Hassler to the Royals, and he became good enough to start in the ALCS for them. The Royals flipped infielder Alberto Callaspo in exchange for two pitchers, one of whom was Will Smith. They even got the backup catcher on their 2015 championship team - Drew Butera - in a deal with the Angels for infielder Ryan Jackson.

Best trade: Royals trade Al Cowens, Todd Cruz, and Craig Eaton the Angels for Willie Aikens and Rance Mulliniks on December 6, 1979

In 1979, Aikens led all rookies with 21 home runs for the first-place Angels. But veteran Don Baylor needed to move out of left field to DH, and with future Hall of Famer Rod Carew already at first base, Aikens was expendable. The Angels were ready to move him to the Mets for pitcher Craig Swan, but New York reneged on the deal when manager Joe Torre objected. The Royals had been without a power-hitting first baseman since they shipped John Mayberry out of town, and jumped at the chance to get Aikens for former Gold Glove outfielder Al Cowens, who was moved to make room for prospect Clint Hurdle.

Aikens caught fire over the summer, and finished with 20 home runs and 98 RBI, second on the team to only George Brett in both categories. He had a monster World Series that fall, batting .400 with four home runs and six walks in six games against the Phillies. He enjoyed four solid seasons with the Royals but was caught up in the cocaine scandal in 1983 and was traded to Toronto. Cowens spent just 34 games with the Angels before they moved him on to Detroit for former All-Star outfielder Jason Thompson. Cowens had two rough seasons before bouncing back in 1982 with the Mariners.

Worst trade: Royals trade Bob Oliver to the Angels for Tom Murphy on May 5, 1972

The Royals plucked Bob Oliver from the Twins in the expansion draft, and he became their first power hitter with 27 home runs in 1970. But his production plummeted the next year, and the Royals sought a more reliable replacement at first base. They picked up a young John Mayberry from Houston that off-season, making Oliver expendable. The Royals found few offers for him, so he moved to right field. The Royals kept working the phone, with Cleveland and Minnesota both interested in Oliver, but it was the Angels who landed him for pitcher Tom Murphy. The right-hander had won 16 games in 1970, but lost 17 in 1971 despite lowering his ERA.

The Royals felt they could use more pitching and Murphy was an adequate swingman for them with a 3.07 ERA in 70 1⁄ 3 innings, but they traded him the next year to St. Louis for pitcher Al Santorini. Oliver bounced back with the Angels to hit 19 home runs the rest of the year, and 18 the next season, with an OPS+ above league-average each season.

Underrated trade: Royals trade Brandon Sisk to the Angels for Ervin Santana on October 31, 2012

The Royals felt they had some talented young position players in place with guys like Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, and Salvador Perez. But the pitching was slower to develop, and they wanted some veterans to anchor an ineffective rotation. The Angels were looking to dump two starting pitchers - Dan Haren and Ervin Santana. Santana was a former All-Star who won 17 games in 2010, but who saw his ERA balloon to 5.16 in 2012 with a league-leading 39 home runs allowed. The Angels were likely to decline his $13 million club option and allow him to become a free agent, but the Royals offered a token minor leaguer to take on Santana’s salary and allow him a chance to rebound.

The gamble paid off as Santana put up a 3.2 rWAR season, his highest since his All-Star season of 2008. He and veteran James Shields helped the Royals improve the tenth-best ERA in the American League to the best.

Weirdest trade: Royals trade Mark Gubicza and Mike Bovee to the Angels for Chili Davis on October 28, 1996

The Royals had long sought Chili Davis, nearly agreeing on a trade with the Giants to bring him to Kansas City after their championship 1985 season, coincidentally for pitcher Mark Gubicza. A decade later, Davis was a 36-year-old DH with good power, and Gubicza was a 33-year-old strike-throwing groundball artist. Both were near the end of their careers, and both were playing for last place teams. It would have made more sense if both were shipped to contending teams to faciliate a rebuild.

But Royals GM Herk Robinson and Angels GM Bill Bavasi actually worked out a deal in the middle of the 1996 season, only to have it fall apart when Gubie broke his leg. The two teams finally executed the deal just after the season ended. The deal made some sense - the Royals didn’t have a place in their rotation for Gubicza, and the Angels had a crop of young outfielders, forcing Davis out of a role. But the Royals were not a 37-year old hitter away from contention, and indeed lost 94 games, despite Davis having a pretty terrific season.