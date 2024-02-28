Royals Rumblings - News for February 28, 2024

Two Royals pitchers are dealing with injuries early in camp. Lefty Christian Chamberlain got the terrible news that he’ll likely need Tommy John surgery:

Feb. 26: LHP Christian Chamberlain diagnosed with left UCL tear Chamberlain felt elbow tightness in his throwing arm after logging the first out of the ninth inning on Saturday against the Rangers and called the trainer out to the mound as a precaution. After more testing Monday morning, it was revealed that the reliever has a full left UCL tear, which typically leads to Tommy John surgery. Chamberlain and the Royals are still discussing the next steps after the diagnosis. Chamberlain, the Royals’ fourth-round Draft pick in 2020 and their No. 11 prospect in the MLB Pipeline rankings, is in his first big league camp as a non-roster invitee. He spent 2023 in Double-A and Triple-A, with a combined 4.82 ERA and 84 strikeouts across 56 innings.

And Carlos Hernández will be shut down while he addresses a nagging shoulder issue:

There’s no timeline for Hernández’s return, but given that this will delay him even more, his status for Opening Day is questionable. “We’re hopeful it’s a short term shutdown,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “You get the injection, which will be tomorrow, and then there’s a rest period to let it do its job. He tried to throw through it, but it didn’t feel comfortable at this time pushing forward.” Hernández, 26, was delayed at the start of camp, but the soreness was categorized as minor. The Royals were hopeful he could still get six or seven Cactus League appearances before Opening Day, but Hernández threw a low-intensity bullpen on Saturday and still felt soreness in the days after, leading to the pause.

The Royals are free from the weirdly puny lettering on the back of player jerseys because they simply asked, per Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch:

This was not a case of teams being presented with a choice of lettering sizes. There was no choice at all — everyone was supposed to get the smaller letters. The Royals essentially got a waiver because they lobbied hard for it. (This is similar to what Cardinals prexy Bill DeWitt III told me about how he lobbied hard to keep the team’s chain-stitched chest script.) ... I felt like an idiot asking Mellinger this question, but it seemed necessary: “Nike and MLB are saying that the smaller lettering makes the jersey lighter. So are the Royals concerned about being at a competitive disadvantage because of the larger, heavier lettering?” I’m sure you will be stunned to learn that Mellinger said, “No.”jerseys because the

Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson is stepping away from spring training following his 4-year-old son being injured in a car crash.

Shohei Ohtani homered in his Dodgers spring debut.

We could get hung up on the fact that Wendy’s, home of the 4 for $4 and Biggie Box combos that are among the last good deals in fast food, is considering a price-gouging “dynamic pricing” model. We could! But then we’d lose sight of what’s really important: the upcoming release of an Orange Dreamsicle Frosty.

Job hunting? Be wary of these phrases in job listings that are red flags for a crappy company.

From Reddit, I would actually watch a YouTube channel of a couple of retirees trying to take up “van life” without much in the way of experience or knowledge.

Netflix users who pay for their (ever-increasing) subscription via the Apple Store will no longer be able to do that.

Have you been dreaming of one day driving an Apple Car? Too bad; that project is dead.

Some advice from both Alison and the commenters at Ask a Manager about how to deal with gross communal kitchens in offices.

Today’s header image is my cat, because she has suddenly started having seizures and it’s scary and will require medication for life. As I type this, she is entirely groggy from the medication she received when she started seizing on the exam table at the vet (clutch timing, honestly). She is a very good cat. Does anyone have any advice for administering liquid medication to cats who hate that more than anyone has ever hated anything?

SOTD: The Refreshments - Interstate (in honor of this album’s 28th anniversary yesterday!)