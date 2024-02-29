2024 Division rival preview: Chicago White Sox

After losing 101 games, their worst season since 1970, the White Sox fired GM Rick Hahn and promoted Chris Getz from within to kickstart the franchise. The former Royals second baseman has made the South Side a home for former Royals, hiring executives Jin Wong and Gene Watson, former Royals pitcher Brian Bannister, and bringing on former players into the organization like Mike Moustakas, Nicky Lopez, Martín Maldonado, Brett Phillips, Tim Hill, and Jesse Chavez.

The White Sox are also led in the dugout by former Royals coach Pedro Grifol, who had a disappointing first season in Chicago. Despite having a young lineup of talented players in their supposed prime, the team finished second-to-last in baseball in runs scored. They gave up the fifth-most runs and walked the second-most hitters. Their defense had the second-worst Defensive Runs Saved, and the worst Defensive Runs Above Average. In other words, they were a very bad baseball team.

Chicago White Sox

2023 record: 61-101

2023 pythag: 61-101

2024 ZIPS projection: 67-95

2024 PECOTA projection: 66-96

Manager: Pedro Grifol (second season)

Key additions: John Brebbia, Jesse Chavez, Paul DeJong, Erick Fedde, Dominic Fletcher, Chris Flexen, Tim Hill, Nicky Lopez, Martín Maldonado, Mike Moustakas, Kevin Pillar, Mike Soroka, Max Stassi

Key departures: Tim Anderson, Elvis Andrus, Aaron Bummer, Mike Clevinger, Yasmani Grandal, Liam Hendriks, Gregory Santos

Offense

Offensively, the White Sox overall numbers look very similar to the Royals. They were the only team that walked less than Kansas City. They hit just eight more home runs, smacking 171 overall, although 38 were from Luis Robert Jr., with another 25 from Jake Burger before he was traded to Miami mid-season. Only three hitters from last year’s lineup that return posted an OPS+ over 100 - Robert, Eloy Jiménez, and Andrew Vaughn.

Catcher Martín Maldonado and shortstop Paul DeJong were brought in as stop-gap starters, and are the only projected starters over the age of 30, so there are some players still in their prime who could improve. Former Royal Nicky Lopez was also brought in to improve the defense and baserunning. Another former Royal - Andrew Benintnedi - was a large free agent bust for the team last year, but he’s still just 29 and will look to rebound from the worst OPS+ of his career.

All statistics are 2023 numbers.

White Sox 2024 projected starting lineup Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR LF Andrew Benintendi (L) 621 5 13 .262 .326 .356 0.2 1B Andrew Vaughn (R) 615 21 0 .258 .314 .429 0.9 CF Luis Robert Jr. (R) 595 38 20 .264 .315 .542 5.0 3B Yoán Moncada (S) 357 11 1 .260 .305 .425 0.7 DH Eloy Jiménez (R) 489 18 0 .272 .317 .441 0.3 RF Dominic Fletcher (R) 102 2 0 .301 .350 .441 0.7 SS Paul DeJong (R) 400 14 4 .207 .258 .355 -0.5 2B Nicky Lopez (L) 262 1 6 .231 .326 .307 1.8 C Martín Maldonado (R) 407 15 0 .191 .258 .348 0.3 Bench PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR C Max Stassi (R) 0 0 0 - - - 0.0 1B Gavin Sheets (L) 344 10 1 .203 .267 .331 -1.5 IF Danny Mendick (R) 69 1 1 .185 .232 .277 -0.9 OF Kevin Pillar (R) 206 9 4 .228 .248 .416 -0.1

Pitching

The White Sox were expected to re-start their rebuild by trading ace pitcher Dylan Cease, but so far they have not found a deal to their liking. He will likely be gone before the end of the year, and the rest of the rotation has been completely overhauled from last year. The Sox will give wild Michael Kopech a chance to start with the hope he can harness his electric stuff and throw strikes. Erick Fedde won MVP in the Korean Baseball Organization last year with a 2.00 ERA and 20 wins, and signed a two-year, $15 million deal with Chicago. Michael Soroka was an All-Star in 2019 with the Braves, but has been largely sidelined with injuries since then. Chris Flexen won 14 games with the Mariners in 2021, but the BABIP fairy caught up with him and his inability to miss bats has caused his ERA to balloon.

The bullpen is largely a collection of cast-offs and low-priced free agents, to replace a bullpen that had the fifth-worst ERA and fifth-worst walk rate in baseball. The ageless Jesse Chavez was pretty effective in his 16th season last year. The team is also hoping former first-round pick Garrett Crochet recovers from his 2022 Tommy John surgery and gets back to throwing triple digits on the radar. The rest of the bullpen is pretty interchangeable and will likely be a revolving door all summer.

White Sox 2024 projected pitching staff Starting rotation ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR Starting rotation ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Dylan Cease 4.58 3.72 177.0 10.9 4.0 2.4 RHP Erick Fedde - - 0.0 - - 0.0 RHP Michael Kopech 5.43 6.46 129.1 9.3 6.3 0.7 RHP Michael Soroka 6.40 6.56 32.1 8.1 3.3 -0.4 RHP Chris Flexen 6.86 6.22 102.1 6.5 3.3 -1.1 Bullpen ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP John Brebbia 3.99 3.93 38.1 11.0 3.3 0.2 RHP Jesse Chavez 1.56 3.05 34.2 10.1 3.1 1.4 RHP Bryan Shaw 4.14 3.87 45.2 7.9 3.4 0.6 RHP Jimmy Lambert 5.26 6.20 37.2 9.8 4.8 0.1 LHP Tim Hill 5.48 5.49 44.1 5.3 2.8 -1.2 RHP Deivi Garcia 2.40 6.26 15.0 6.0 7.2 -0.2 RHP Touki Toussant 4.97 5.00 87.0 8.8 5.9 1.0 LHP Garrett Crochet 3.55 5.7 12.2 8.5 9.2 0.2

The White Sox had a rebuild that left them with an awesome collection of talent, but all they got was two early playoff exits and it has seemed to fall apart quicker than it came together. Owner Jerry Reinsdorf seems more focused on building a new stadium in Chicago than building a contending team on the South Side, so the franchise could be in the wilderness for awhile, unless Chris Getz is able to bring that “Royals Devil Magic” over to Chi-town.