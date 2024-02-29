Royals Rundown: Royals bullpen injuries & Opening Day starter predictions

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco bring you the Kansas City Royals news from the Arizona desert! How are the boys in blue faring this week? How are injuries affecting Kansas City’s bullpen ALREADY? Plus, Jacob and Jeremy give their Opening Day starter predictions and dish on the Royals doing something NO OTHER TEAM IS. Tune in for a great episode!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@hokius⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and Greg Walker at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@Gregnotcreg⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Follow the podcast itself on Twitter at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@RoyalRundownPod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

The podcast is now on TikTok! Find breaking news and highlights ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠there at @RoyalRundownPod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.