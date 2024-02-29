Spring Training Game VIII: Royals at White Sox

Spring Training games are back and they are beautiful. Especially Royals games. Because the back of our jerseys look normal.

Kansas City has some cold bats they want to get revved up today. Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Nelson Velazquez are a combined 1-22 entering today’s matchup with the White Sox. They’ll face a lineup that is 33% ex-Royals, as Andrew Benintendi, Mike Moustakas, and Martin Madonado all get the start today for a Chicago split squad.

Jordan Lyles makes his first appearance of the spring, and we don’t need to say much more about that one.

Here are you lineups for this afternoon:

Here's how we're lining up behind Jordan Lyles as we take on the White Sox this afternoon in Glendale. pic.twitter.com/CY3mSfOxyr — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 29, 2024

Up Next: Royals v. Athletics, Friday, March 1, 2:05 PM CDT, Surprise Stadium. LHP Cole Ragans (0-0, 0.00 ERA) v. LHP Alex Wood (0-0, -.— ERA)