Weekend Rumblings - News for February 3, 2024

Anne Rogers writes about the state of the pitching rotation.

Lugo and Wacha headlined the Royals’ offseason additions and will spearhead the rotation this season. Both bring unique skill sets to Kansas City, but fit the profile that the Royals looked for this winter: Experienced, proven starters who throw strikes and minimize walks. During their time with the Padres last year, Lugo had a 6% walk rate and Wacha a 7.8% walk rate. Both have questions surrounding them; Lugo is 34 years old (although he’s only thrown 641 career innings because he’s primarily been a reliever) and Wacha has missed time with injuries over the past several seasons. But they are two reliable arms and will offer the improvement the Royals need.

Today is Royals FanFest Rally!

Patrick Glancy at Kings of Kauffman looks at worst-case scenarios for the Royals.

The Red Sox designate Max Castillo for assignment.

The Athletics acquire pitcher Ross Stripling from the Giants.

Jim Leyland will go into the Hall of Fame with no team logo.

The Mets sign pitcher Shintaro Fujinami to a one-year, $3.35 million deal.

The Cardinals sign reliever Keynan Middleton.

The Mets sign reliever Jake Diekman.

The Yankees will play a pair of exhibition games in Mexico City.

Theo Epstein returns to the Red Sox as a part owner and adviser.

Diamond Sports reaches agreement with the Guardians, Twins, and Rangers for broadcasting games in 2024.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have asked FanDuel to reimburse $20 million in stolen proceeds a former employee lost on the site.

