Royals again trying to extend Bobby Witt Jr. according to multiple reports

The Royals have picked up contract extension talks with Bobby Witt Jr., according to reports from both Robert Murray of FanSided and Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Murray writes that the two sides have had conversations and that signing Witt would be the “cherry on top and cement his status as the long-term face of the franchise.” Heyman notes that although there is no guarantee, there has “been some progress” now that the two sides are trying again.

Witt is coming off a breakthrough season where he hit .276/.319/.495 and became the first player in club history to enjoy a 30/30 season. His 30 home runs and 49 steals earned him a seventh-place finish in MVP voting this year.

Witt is represented by Octagon, who employs his father Bobby Witt Sr. as an agent. Ken Rosenthal reported earlier this off-season that the Royals were willing to go over $200 million on a deal for Witt, commensurate with deals for young stars like Austin Riley and Julio Rodriguez. Octagon negotiated the long-term deal for Rodriguez that offered a great deal of flexibility with club and player options.

Committing to Bobby Witt Jr. would energize the fanbase and help galvanize support for the new ballpark the Royals have proposed. At Royals Rally this past weekend, owner John Sherman reiterated that the team would love to keep Bobby for a long time.

