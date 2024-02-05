Royals Rumblings - News for February 5, 2024

Jaylon Thompson covered Royals Rally, where Vinnie Pasquantino expressed his desire to win a division title.

“We want the AL Central,” Pasquantino said during Saturday’s Royals Rally at Kauffman Stadium. “We’re tired of looking at the (Minnesota) Twins and the (Cleveland) Guardians. We want it. It’s time to bring playoff baseball back to Kansas City and that’s what we’re looking for.” Pasquantino, 26, is driven by hunger. It’s been several months since he stepped on a Major League field. Pasquantino missed 101 games last season due to shoulder surgery and has been biding his time with rest and rehab. Now fully cleared, Pasquantino is ready to make a statement. The aptly nicknamed “Pasquatch” is ready to hunt again. “I feel like an animal that’s been in a cage for nine months,” Pasquantino said. “That’s kind of the best way I would describe it as I’m ready to get out of the cage. And that last just opened a little bit, so I can taste it. One more week. I’ll be out there, ready to get it fired up.”

Owner John Sherman explained the splurge in free agency.

“It would be great if we were deeper in our farm system and we felt like we’re ready, but we’ve got to put a better Major League team on the field,” Sherman said. “We don’t want to go through what we went through last year. I understand why it happened. … We keep calling it the season of evaluation, but you’ll never hear me say that again. We knew the holes we needed to fill, and I’m really proud of the way [general manager J.J. [Picollo] executed.”

He also announced that the Royals could have an announcement on the stadium site soon.

“We plan on doing it meaningfully in front of that Feb. 29 date,” Sherman said. “You know, some people bring up early voting, I think veterans can start voting Feb. 16. Our objective is to get meaningfully ahead of that, and you will know more about when that is pretty quickly.”

The Royals may not be done adding to the roster.

Asked J.J. If he felt like the #Royals roster was finalized…



“If we have a chance to be opportunistic in the next 5-6 weeks, we’re gonna take advantage of that.” #Royals — Jack Johnson (@JohnyJ_15) February 3, 2024

Salvy is going to the Super Bowl.

Salvador Perez says he plans on going to his first Super Bowl next weekend.



“I have to ask JJ first if I can go.” pic.twitter.com/mHkMxsTWzT — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) February 3, 2024

Kris Bubic won’t be ready for Opening Day after Tommy John surgery last year.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter recapped his experience at Royals Rally.

The Mariners acquire reliever Gregory Santos from the White Sox.

The Twins sign former Royals first baseman Carlos Santana to a one-year, $5.25 million deal.

The Angels sign reliever Jose Cisneros to a one-year deal.

Who is the best player to debut each season over the last 20 years?

Shohei Ohtani is confident he will be able to DH on Opening Day.

Mookie Betts says playing the Dodgers will be every team’s World Series.

How does the AL East stack up this year?

Pitchers in Japan are embracing the Driveline Baseball method.

