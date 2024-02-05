Royals sign Bobby Witt Jr. to 11-year contract

The Royals have signed Bobby Witt Jr. to a long-term extension that will keep him in Kansas City for over a decade with an 11-year, $288.7 million deal that includes club options that could cover an additional three years, according to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan.

Update: Mark Feinsand provides contract details.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s extension:



2024: $2M

2025: $7M

2026: $13M

2027: $19M

2028: $30M

2029: $35M

2030: $35M

2031: $35M - player option

2032: $35M - player option

2033: $35M - player option

2034: $35M - player option



Club option 3 years/$89M:

2035: $33M

2036: $28M

2037: $28M — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 5, 2024

The deal gives Witt some flexibility with opt-outs after the seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth year of the contract. The Royals would also have a club option after the eleventh season that could allow them to pay $89 million over three years, bringing the total value of the contract to $377 million, potentially the third-largest contract in baseball history behind Shohei Ohtani’s deal with the Dodgers and Mike Trout’s contract with the Angels.

This would be the biggest contract in club history by far, making Bobby the first Royals player ever to get a $100 million deal, let alone a $200 million deal. Witt is coming off a season where he finished seventh in MVP voting, hitting .276/.319/.495 with 30 home runs and 49 steals, making him the first 30/30 player in club history.

More details to come as this story develops, but suffice to say, this is terrific news for Royals fans and an excellent commitment to getting back to winning baseball in Kansas City.