Royals Rumblings - News for February 6, 2024

Kiley McDaniel at ESPN ranks the Royals’ farm system 26th in baseball.

I’ll try my best not to be mean here, but I can’t break down the Royals’ weak system (no prospects in my top 125) as a function of a competitive team that’s going for it or a temporary down cycle after a bunch of prospects have graduated. There are some solid prospects who I think will be decent big leaguers or have a chance to break through to make my Top 100, but there just hasn’t been enough talent coming into the system or improving once they enter it. Cole Ragans was a big win for the pro scouting staff last season, and recent international signee Yandel Ricardo could be a win for the international department, but I’m hoping to see more examples of that in 2024.

Ken Rosenthal writes that Zack Greinke isn’t done yet.

Free-agent right-hander Zack Greinke, 40, wants to return for a 21st season, according to two sources briefed on his thinking. He just needs to find the right fit, and the Royals’ signings of right-handers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha almost certainly will preclude him from returning to Kansas City.

If Bobby Witt Jr. finishes top-three in MVP voting, the Royals get a draft pick after the first round, thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement.

The Royals unveil their spring training hats.

Keith Law lists his top 100 prospects, with no Royals players listed.

Former Royals pitcher Jakob Junis signs a one-year, $7 million deal with the Brewers.

The Dodgers sign reliever Ryan Brasier and trade pitcher Caleb Ferguson to the Yankees.

The Giants are talking to free agent slugger Jorge Soler.

The Marlins continue to pursue a shortstop.

The Reds sign veteran infielder Josh Harrison to a minor league contract.

Johnny Cueto wants to pitch in 2024.

What young players are likely to sign a contract extension next?

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler won’t be ready for the start of the season.

