Royals Rundown: Bobby breaks the bank & ranking shallow OF

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco come at you a day early, talking about a big day in Kansas City Royals history! Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.’s massive deal is a cause for celebration, but what are the next steps? Plus, veteran Zack Greinke wants to pitch in 2024, but will it be in a Royals uniform? Also, the guys wrap up their depth chart rankings with the outfield!

