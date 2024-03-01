Royals spring training battles: The bench

The Royals began camp with a pretty good idea of who the starters were this year. Eight-time All-Star Salvador Perez will be behind the plate most days. The outfield will likely feature Hunter Renfroe in right, Kyle Isbel in center, and MJ Melendez and Nelson Velázquez splitting time between left and DH. Bobby Witt Jr. will anchor the infield at short with Maikel Garcia at third and Vinnie Pasquantino returning at first. Michael Massey has perhaps the most chance of losing his gig, but he will likely be the starting second baseman.

That leaves four bench spots up for grabs among the players in camp, but a few of those are already set as well, barring injury or trade. Freddy Fermin had an impressive rookie season and will back up Salvy at catcher. The Royals signed Garrett Hampson to serve as a super-utility player. Veteran Adam Frazier signed to hedge against Massey’s performance at second base. So that really only leaves one spot left on the bench.

Leading candidates

Dairon Blanco

Blanco was just the fourth 30-year-old rookie to have a 20-stolen base season since World War II with 24 swipes in 29 tries (Jim Rivera, Matt Alexander, and Nori Aoki are the others). He was third in baseball in Sprint Speed and was a solid defender, ranking third among outfielders in UZR/150 with as much playing time as he received. Blanco wasn’t a dud with the bat either, hitting .258/.324/.452 with some surprising pop.

He has demonstrated an ability to hit in the minors with modest power and a good eye. But he’s also over 30, so the upside there isn’t great at this point. Blanco’s speed can be an asset late in games as he showed with his walk-off bunt last season. With his ability to play center, he gives the Royals another option that can play all three outfield positions with Hampson.

Austin Nola

The Royals signed Nola to a Major League deal last week, but he does have an option remaining, so his chances of making the team are still undetermined. Nola was a late bloomer, making his MLB debut at age 29, but he hit .271/.345/.435 with 19 home runs in 645 plate appearances over his first three seasons. His numbers began to decline to below league-average in 2022, and they cratered last year, when he hit just .146 in 52 games.

Last year’s lost season could be attributed to a concussion that caused vision problems after he was hit in the face by a pitch. He has generally demonstrated a good eye at the plate and doesn’t swing at bad pitches. He is already 34 years old, but has some positional versatility with an ability to play first base, corner outfield, and even some second base. He has experience catching new Royals pitchers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, so it would not be a surprise if he made the team as a third catcher that frees up the Royals to put Salvador Perez on a semi-regular basis.

Drew Waters

Waters was once a top 100 prospect with the Braves who fell off the radar with some poor minor league seasons. A change of scenery seemed to be just what he needed after a trade to the Royals in 2022, and his hitting took off in his debut with the team late that year with a line of .240/.324/.479 in 32 games. But his 2023 season got off to a tough start with an oblique injury that cost him nearly the first two months of the season. He got off to a very slow start and was hitting .167 through mid-June, but he came on after that, hitting .244/.314/.413 over his last 77 games.

Waters has a bit of power, a bit of speed, and a bit of defense, ideal traits for a fourth outfielder. He’s also a switch-hitter, adding to his versatility, although he is better from the left side than the right. He is still just 25 years old, so there is hope that he could unlock some more offensive potential, particularly if we can chalk up last year’s numbers to a slow start due to injury. But that could mean he begins this season in the minors to refine his swing and give him a chance to play every day.

Long shots

Mike Brosseau

Brosseau is a veteran with 241 big league games under his belt, but would face an uphill battle as a non-roster invitee. He has had some solid stretches at the plate, with an overall line of .242/.313/.428, and can play all over the infield. Brosseau turns 30 this week and is likely a depth option to stash away in Omaha to use when someone gets hurt.

Tyler Gentry

Gentry is one of the top hitting prospects in the upper minors for the Royals, but may be caught behind some other players in the depth chart. He hit 21 home runs in 2022, but his numbers fell off last year in a full season at Omaha with a line of .253/.370/.421. He has a patient eye and can draw walks, but the 25-year-old will likely have to bide his time and force the Royals to call him up with a great start in the minors.

Nick Loftin

Loftin is a former first-round pick who hit .323/.368/.435 in 19 games with the Royals in September last year. He can play all over the field and has a good blend of power and speed. Loftin was praised for his intangibles when he was drafted and could be another Whit Merrifield-type utility player. But he also faces a numbers game and could be the odd man out when the team decides the roster heading north.