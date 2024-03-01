You are Commish for a day - what do you change?

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced recently that he is stepping down...when his term expires in 2029. There is speculation on who might replace him, with former Red Sox and Cubs executive Theo Epstein a popular choice, but the most likely selection is some executive - probably a lawyer - already in the MLB office who is ready to do the bidding of MLB owners.

But imagine they turned to you, the fan to run America’s Pastime? What if you actually had power and didn’t have to be a stooge for billionaire owners and could bend the union to your will? How would you change the game?

You could change the rules of the game. Want to bring back radical defensive shifts? Move the pitcher’s mound back? Maybe you think there should be four strikes! Go nuts.

What about the structure of the league? Do you want to expand? Realign the divisions? Contract the schedule?

You could change the economics of the game. Do you want a salary cap? Salary floor? Greater revenue sharing?

How would you promote the game? Get rid of blackout restrictions? More international games? Develop a reality show?

While you’re at it, do something about these cheap-looking uniforms and see-through pants. Give us your ideas on how to improve the game we all love!