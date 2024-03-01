Royals vs. Athletics Friday gamethread

The Royals continue the exhibition schedule this afternoon against the nomadic Athletics of Oakland, maybe soon-to-be Las Vegas? Cole Ragans takes the hill today to continue what has been an impressive run for Royals starting pitchers so far. It’s just spring training, but the five pitchers who project to be starters for the Royals have combined for nine shutout innings with 14 strikeouts and just two walks.

Cole Ragans heads to the mound as we're back in Surprise to take on the Athletics. pic.twitter.com/E83dkZnyTI — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 1, 2024

Old friends Esteury Ruiz and Brent Rooker start for the A’s, with several expected starters in their lineup.

