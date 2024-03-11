Royals Rundown: Kansas City rolling through Cactus League, thanks to surprising standouts!

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are back at it, bringing you the latest on the Kansas City Royals. The major league camp continues to get smaller, but how is MLB showcasing younger players? Plus, both men pick the player that has surprised them the most this spring training. Tune in!

Read Jeremy’s latest here: ⁠https://www.royalsreview.com/2024/3/9/24091170/mlb-the-show-2024-is-going-to-be-the-most-fun-version-of-the-game-yet⁠

