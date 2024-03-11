Royals Rumblings - News for March 11, 2024

Anne Rogers writes about some roster battles, including Nick Pratto making a wave in camp.

“I felt like I was hitting without a backside for a long time,” Pratto said. “Swinging at pitches I don’t normally swing at, having to sell out to certain areas. Taking balls I don’t normally take because I wasn’t able to control my body. “I was playing very careful and I didn’t like playing that way. … It’s tough to look in the mirror and be like, ‘That’s what I have today,’ but you’ve got to get out there.”

She also gives an update on Jordan Lyles.

Manager Matt Quatraro said on Sunday that the veteran right-hander threw a bullpen session the prior day, and that it “went really well.” Lyles’ next step will be to face live hitters on Monday.

Manny Randhawa writes about the turnaround for James McArthur.

McArthur said it wasn’t one thing that just “clicked” for him beginning late last season. But he did pinpoint a particular pitch that has been a real weapon since then. It was an offering that he brought back into his arsenal upon being traded to the Royals from the Phillies, and that decision has paid major dividends. “Right when I came over from the Phillies, they wanted me to start throwing the slider again,” McArthur said. “And I’m glad they did, because it’s helped me a lot and has kind of protected my curveball. … So them helping me with that, I think, was a big part of me turning it around at the end of the year.”

Sam McDowell writes that the Royals and Chiefs still have not produced a promised community benefits agreement.

Is it too much to ask that if a CBA is part of the method of persuasion, we get to see it? The Royals, and Chiefs too here, have talked plenty about those agreements, but they’ve yet to produce them, and some say they’re not all that close to finalizing them. Several involved with the ongoing CBA talks, in fact, are wondering — nay, worried — there won’t be anything to present to voters by April 2. Wouldn’t that be something?

Former Royals pitcher Jackson Kowar will need Tommy John surgery.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter has questions about some recent demotions to minor league camp.

Royals Weekly highlights five Royals prospects to watch for.

Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday hits his first home run in spring training.

The Mariners sign reliever Ryne Stanek to a one-year deal.

San Francsico places last year’s starting third baseman J.D. Davis on waivers.

The Astros are contemplating further bullpen additions.

How can the Padres fill the void left by Juan Soto?

What was the biggest move of the off-season?

Angels manager Ron Washington loves to teach the game of baseball.

Trevor Bauer faces Dodgers minor leaguers in an exhibition game.

Roger Clemens and Roy Oswalt take the mound for the Savannah Bananas.

The Chiefs sign Chris Jones to a five-year, $95 million deal.

Six players are ejected after a scuffle in the SEC women’s championships game between LSU and South Carolina.

Newspapers aren’t buying that a photograph from the Royal Family of Princess Kate Middleton is real.

Why daylight savings is so hard on your body and what you can do about it.

Oppenheimer wins Best Picture at the Oscars - here is your complete list of winners.

Your song of the day is 311 with Down.