2024 Division rival preview: Detroit Tigers

The Tigers began their rebuild a year before the Royals did, and while last year was their seventh consecutive losing season, their 78 wins were more than the Royals have managed in any season since 2017. The Tigers had a fairly young team last year, and will likely add two rookies to the starting lineup this season. But they have also supplemented the roster with some veteran free agents, notably pitchers Jack Flaherty and Kenta Maeda.

The Tigers signed manager A.J. Hinch to a contract extension last December and this will be just the second full season under new GM Scott Harris, so although expectations may be heightened, ownership is likely to be patient to see this rebuild through.

Detroit Tigers

2023 record: 78-84

2023 pythag: 73-89

2024 ZIPS projection: 79-83

2024 PECOTA projection: 75-87

Manager: A.J. Hinch (fourth season)

Key additions: Mark Canha, Andrew Chafin, Jack Flaherty, Kenta Maeda, Shelby Miller, Gio Urshela

Key departures: Tyler Alexander, Nick Maton, Austin Meadows, Eduardo Rodriguez, Spencer Turnbull

Offense

The Tigers scored the third-fewest runs in baseball last year with the fifth-worst on-base percentage and third-worst slugging percentage. That may be why they acquired outfielder Mark Canha immediately after the season, to give them a veteran slugger who can draw walks. Former first overall pick Spencer Torkelson finally seemed to click last year, hitting .260/.340/.554 with 14 home runs over his last 46 games, and ending the year with 31 bombs. But overall he has been a low on-base hitter with poor defense at first base.

Dynamic outfielder Riley Greene seemed to turn a corner last year, leading Tigers position players in fWAR, but his season ended early when he injured his non-throwing arm making a diving catch, an injury that required Tommy John surgery. He should be ready to start the season, but he will move to left field to make room for rookie Parker Meadows, who could be one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball. Another rookie, Colt Keith, is likely to start at second base after smacking 27 home runs in the minors, earning the #28 ranking among prospects by Baseball America.

All statistics are 2023 numbers.

Tigers 2024 projected starting lineup Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR CF Parker Meadows (L) 145 3 8 .232 .331 .368 1.0 RF Riley Greene (L) 416 11 7 .288 .349 .447 2.3 1B Spencer Torkelson (R) 684 31 3 .233 .313 .446 1.4 DH Kerry Carpenter (L) 459 20 6 .278 .340 .471 2.2 LF Mark Canha (R) 507 11 11 .262 .355 .400 1.6 2B Colt Keith (L) 0 0 0 - - - 0.0 SS Javier Báez 547 9 12 .222 .267 .325 0.8 3B Gio Urshela (R) 228 2 3 .299 .329 .374 0.4 C Jake Rogers (R) 365 21 1 .221 .286 .444 2.2 Bench PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR C Carson Kelly (R) 151 2 1 .206 .278 .287 0.1 IF Andy Ibáñez (R) 383 11 1 .264 .312 .433 1.6 IF Zach McKinstry (L) 518 9 16 .231 .302 .351 1.2 OF Matt Vierling (R) 530 10 6 .261 .329 .388 1.2

Pitching

Over the final two months of the 2023 season, the best two pitchers in baseball were Cole Ragans and Tarik Skubal. Like Ragans, Skubal is a lefty who has had to overcome some injuries, but 27-year-old groundball artist seems ready to take over as Tigers ace. Detroit added two veteran free agents to complement him in Jack Flaherty and Kenta Maeda. Flaherty had a 4.99 ERA last year, and has a history of injuries, while Maeda missed all of 2022 after Tommy John surgery. Casey Mize also had surgery, missing all of last year, but could take a rotation spot if he proves his health.

The Tigers bullpen was solid last year, with the third-best walk rate. Alex Lange, Jason Foley, and Tyler Holton form a solid trio in the late innings, and the Tigers added veteran Shelby Miller after he revived his career in the Dodgers bullpen last year.

All statistics are 2023 numbers.

Tigers 2024 projected pitching staff Starting rotation ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR Starting rotation ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR LHP Tarik Skubal 2.80 2.00 80.1 11.4 1.6 3.3 RHP Jack Flaherty 4.99 4.36 144.1 9.2 4.1 1.8 RHP Kenta Maeda 4.23 4.02 104.1 10.1 2.4 1.5 RHP Matt Manning 3.58 4.81 78.0 5.8 2.4 0.6 RHP Reese Olson 3.99 4.01 103.2 8.9 2.9 1.5 Bullpen ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Alex Lange 3.68 4.36 66.0 10.8 6.1 -0.1 RHP Jason Foley 2.61 2.73 69.0 7.2 2.0 1.5 RHP Shelby Miller 1.71 3.68 42.0 9.0 4.1 0.5 LHP Andrew Chafin 4.73 4.01 51.1 11.1 4.9 0.5 RHP Will Vest 2.98 2.55 48.1 10.4 2.4 1.2 LHP Tyler Holton 2.11 3.56 85.1 7.8 1.9 1.0 RHP Beau Brieske 3.60 4.00 35.0 8.0 3.1 0.2 LHP Joey Wentz 6.90 5.81 105.2 8.4 4.0 -0.6

The Tigers weren’t as aggressive as the Royals were in free agency this off-season, but they could be poised to make a jump in the standings as well if they can be healthier and get some young players to perform. They still have some holes in their lineup and some defensive liabilities on the field, but their pitching could make some real strides, which could give them a chance for a winning season.