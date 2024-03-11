 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread: Giants v Royals

Nick Pratto makes his case

By Matthew LaMar
Nick Pratto #35 of the Kansas City Royals gets ready to make a play against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Surprise Stadium on February 26, 2024 in Surprise, Arizona.
Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Nick Pratto has been not so great over the last two years, but he is having himself a heck of a Spring Training. Will it be enough to catapult him into the lineup? I don’t know—Nelson Velazquez probably has the leg up right now. But a resurgent Pratto would mean nothing but good things for the Royals.

Also: that paragraph is liable to end up in the kind of “ope Kila Ka’aihue might be good” realm in a few years, but. It is what it is. Hope springs eternal in spring.

Royals lineup

Giants lineup

TBD : - (

