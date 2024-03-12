Backdoor sliders

With roster moves and opening day bearing down on us, I wanted to explore some of the oddball and sometimes almost mystical occurrences in the history of the Royals and in baseball.

How rare is an Opening Day home run on the first pitch of the season? Turns out, it’s really rare. It happened only once, on Opening Day 1986, Boston’s Dwight Evans, batting leadoff, slammed the first pitch he saw from the Tigers Jack Morris into the left field stands of Tiger Stadium.

Who holds the all-time record for home runs by two teammates? Take a guess, no cheating with the phone. We’ll pick this up later in the story.

Opening day no-hitters? That’s right, just one. Bob Feller blanked the White Sox on a cold, windy day, April 16th, 1940.

Talking about no-hitters, Lew Burdette and Warren Spahn, pitching for the Milwaukee Braves, threw three no-hitters between August 18, 1960 (Burdette against the Phillies), September 16, 1960 (Spahn against the Phillies) and April 28, 1961 (Spahn against the Giants). From September 25, 1956, to June 4, 1964, there were 11 no-hitters thrown in the National League. Five of those went against the Phillies. In another oddity, Spahn won 363 games in his illustrious career. As a hitter, he also collected 363 hits.

Despite having some amazingly bad teams, the Royals have only been no-hit twice, first on May 15, 1973, against Nolan Ryan, then on May 19, 2008, against the Red Sox Jon Lester. It’s been 32 years since the last no-hitter by a Royals pitcher, which was thrown by Bret Saberhagen way back on August 26, 1991. Only two teams have a longer streak of not throwing a no-hitter - Cleveland, whose last no-no was on May 15, 1981, and Toronto, who last had a no-hitter thrown by a Blue Jays pitcher on September 2, 1990.

Steve Busby threw the first no-hitter in KC Royals history against Detroit on April 27, 1973. This was followed by Ryans’ no-no against the Royals on May 15. Ryan also recorded the next no-hitter thrown, which occurred on July 15, 1973, against the Tigers.

In a stretch between May 15, 1973, and June 1, 1975, there were eight no-hitters thrown. Ryan had four of those. During those 24 months, Ryan also threw two one-hitters and three two-hitters. It was one of the most dominant stretches of pitching I’ve ever seen. Over his career, Ryan had 37 games in which he allowed 2 hits or fewer.

How many pitchers have struck out their age? Surprisingly, only two. Bob Feller struck out 17 at the age of 17 and Kerry Wood struck out 20 at the age of 20.

Do you have a thing for dates? Tony Gwynn collected the first hit of his career on July 19, 1982. His son, Tony Jr., collected the first hit of his career on July 19, 2006.

The 1994 Most Valuable Players in both the American League (Frank Thomas) and National League (Jeff Bagwell) were both born on May 27, 1968.

Hall of Famer and World Class Harmonica player, Stan “The Man” Musial was born in Donora, Pennsylvania on November 21st, 1920. Exactly 49 years later, November 21, 1969, Ken Griffey Junior was born in Danora.

Ken Griffey Sr., a fine ballplayer in his own right, and Ken Jr. are the only father-son combo to hit back-to-back home runs in a game, which they did on September 14h, 1990. Griffey Jr’s Grandfather and Stan Musial played high school ball together. Musial ended his storied career with 1,815 hits at home and 1,815 hits on the road.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains had an interesting chart last week showing the last time each franchise had a 100-RBI hitter and a 200-strikeout pitcher in the same year. Kansas City has had the longest drought, going back to 1977 (Dennis Leonard and Al Cowens). Leonard had a still-standing franchise record 244 K’s while Cowens drove home 112. The next closest was the 1999 Anaheim Angels. Seven franchises hit the 200/100 mark in 2023. Unbelievably, that 1977 Royals team, which won a still-standing club record of 102 games, only had one hitter with more than 100 RBI.

the last time each MLB team had a hitter with 100+ RBI and a pitcher with 200+ K in the same season pic.twitter.com/6GRFJPl8Gu — BrooksGate (@Brooks_Gate) March 5, 2024

All of this begs the question, will the Royals ever have another 200-strikeout pitcher, given the changes we’ve seen in how pitchers are handled and the Royals’ colossal inability to develop topflight arms? If you think I’m being overly dramatic, understand that in the 55-year history of the Royals, they’ve only had four (Four!) pitchers with 200 strikeouts in a season. Leonard, Zach Greinke with 242 in 2009, Kevin Appier with 207 in 1996 and Bob Johnson with 206 in 1970.

Who holds the major league record for hitting into triple plays? Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson with four.

On September 6, 2000, the Rangers Scott Sheldon became only the third player in history to play all nine positions in one game. The strange thing was Sheldon had no balls hit to him at any of those positions. His only chance came at catcher, when he caught a strikeout.

On April 9, 2000, the Twins and Royals each hit back-to-back-to-back homers in the same game. Neither team hit back-to-back-to-back homers in any game in the 1990s. The Twins, leading 6-0 in the sixth, got the slugfest started with dongs by Ron Coomer, Jacque Jones and Matt LeCroy, which came on a total of four pitches. The Royals got their share in the bottom of the eighth when Carlos Beltran, Jermaine Dye, and Mike Sweeney all went yard.

In that same game, the Royals started their day against Eric Milton by having none of their first 20 hitters reach base. They followed that act by having their next nine hitters reach base.

On May 2, 1964, the Twins hit four consecutive home runs against the Kansas City Athletics with Tony Oliva, Bob Allison, Jimmie Hall, and Harmon Killebrew doing the honors.

Not to be outdone, on June 9, 1966, the Twins set an American League record by blasting five home runs in one inning against, yes, you guessed it, the Kansas City Athletics. Rich Rollins, Zoilo Versalles, Oliva, Don Mincher, and Killebrew all spanked long balls at Metropolitan Stadium.

Talk about what could have been. On September 29, 1963, 18-year-old John Paciorek made his major league debut with the Houston Colt 45’s. He came to the plate five times, hitting three singles and drawing two walks. He scored four runs and drove home three in an electric debut. Unfortunately, in the off-season, he injured his back and never appeared in another major league game, ending his career with a perfect 1.000 batting average. He toiled on, playing five more seasons in the minor leagues. His brothers, Jim and Tom also played in the majors with Tom (who had the wonderful nickname Wimpy) having the best career, 18 years with six teams, including one All-Star berth.

Finally, Two hits off two different Hall of Fame pitchers for two different teams in two different cities in the same day? Yes, it’s been done.

On August 4, 1982, Joel Youngblood playing for the New York Mets hit a third inning, two RBI single of Ferguson Jenkins of the Cubs in a game at Chicago. After the inning, he was pulled from the game and traded to the Expos, who happened to be playing in Philadelphia.

The Phils, short on players, asked Youngblood if he could make their game that evening?

Sure, why not?

Youngblood showered, went to the hotel, settled up, caught a cab to O’Hare. He forgot his glove at Wrigley, so he had the cabbie turn around and retrieve the glove. He still managed to catch the last flight of the day to Philadelphia. He collected his luggage, caught a cab to Veterans Stadium, and was on the bench, in uniform, by the seventh inning.

Before he even had a chance to get settled in, Expo manager Jim Fanning sent him up as a pinch hitter against Steve Carlton. Youngblood promptly stroked a seeing-eye dog single up the middle.

Youngblood was a versatile utility man who enjoyed a 14-year career, which included one All-Star berth (1981). His two hits for two teams in one day in two different cities are the only time in baseball history it’s been done.

While we’re on the thread of rarities, what are the chances of a player hitting two grand slam home runs in the same inning? Turns out, the odds are about the same as you winning the Powerball: 1 in 75,869,695,847. Has it been done? Why yes, it has, once. On April 23, 1999, Fernando Tatis Sr. hit two in the same inning off the Dodgers Chan Ho Park. In another strange twist, Fernando Jr. had a two-homer game against the Dodgers on April 23, 2021, hitting both off Clayton Kershaw.

You didn’t think I forgot about the teammates home run total, did you? It has to be Ruth and Gehrig, right? After all, they hit 859 home runs. The correct answer is Henry Aaron and the criminally overlooked Eddie Matthews. They blasted 863 home runs as teammates.

Matthews, a twelve-time All-Star who appeared on the first-ever cover of Sports Illustrated, had a fantastic 17-year career that was worth 96 WAR. Matthews was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on his fifth ballot. Can you imagine that? Matthews, one of the greatest third basemen in baseball history had to wait until his fifth year of eligibility to get elected. Matthews holds the record for most home runs in Milwaukee Braves history with 452. Aaron is second with 398.

The Aaron brothers, Henry and Tommie, still hold the record for most home runs by brothers with 768.

Yeah, when that foghorn blows, I will be coming home

Just like way back in the days of old

Then magnificently we will float, into the mystic