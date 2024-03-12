Royals Rumblings - News for March 12, 2024

Jaylon Thompson writes about how the Royals use data analytics to help the pitching staff.

The Royals have invested in their research and development team this offseason. Sweeney works in lockstep with multiple video coordinators, who compile data from each workout session and spring training game. All pitchers’ data gets uploaded into a daily profile. Those profiles are then sent to Sweeney in an email. Each morning, Sweeney goes through the numbers and communicates with each of his pitchers. The Royals call this “After Action Review,” and it’s intended to highlight in detail a previous pitching session. “We talk about how it looked and we think about, ‘What’s the next steps to getting better?’” Sweeney said.

16. Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Kansas City Royals Witt’s first half in 2023 was ... fine. It still left Royals fans wondering when their ballyhooed shortstop would morph into the superstar they had been told was coming. As it turns out, they only had to wait out the All-Star break, after which Witt was one of baseball’s best players. Beginning with a six-RBI outburst on July 28, Witt finished the season with a .967 OPS over his last 56 games. Extrapolating his production during that stretch to 162 games: 41 homers, 130 RBIs, 133 runs and 61 stolen bases. Over the winter, the Royals inked Witt to an 11-year extension. He needs plenty of help but the cornerstone of Kansas City baseball is in place. Season prediction: In the minors, it took Witt some time to adapt to a new level, but when he conquered it, he did so in resounding fashion. He hasn’t yet mastered the major leagues — a 56-game sample is still just that — but expect a top-10 MVP finish in 2024

On Friday, Royals majority owner John Sherman was on Kansas City sports-talk radio station 610 to hammer home that same message, without coming right out and saying that would happen if the tax doesn’t pass. “This is about sustaining ourselves as a major league city,” he said. “There’s lots of cities that would love to have these franchises.” The host did not press him further, leaving listeners to wonder if Sherman would move his team, if things don’t work out the way he’d like on Election Day. When the Star asked the campaign committee that question directly, this was the response: “Both teams have been consistent and clear: We are focused on a successful campaign and want to stay in Jackson County. If the vote doesn’t pass, both teams will consider all options.”

