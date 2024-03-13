Storylines to watch for the Royals at the Spring Breakout

This year, MLB will unveil the Spring Breakout Series, pitting prospects of all 30 MLB teams against one another in exhibition games. Last week, the rosters for the game were released, including those for the Royals. Among those will play for the Royals in this year’s Breakout game on March 17 against the Brewers include pitchers Frank Mozzicato and Ben Kudrna, catchers Blake Mitchell and Ramon Ramirez, and position players Javier Vaz and Tyler Gentry.

No matter what happens or how the game goes, it will be a fun opportunity to see these prospects on a new stage and in a new light and a unique chance for each player to showcase their skills to a more widespread audience. Beyond that, however, there will be a handful of important storylines that could matter well beyond this spring’s Breakout Series.

Frank Mozzicato’s pitch mix and velocity

Frank Mozzicato was the Royals' somewhat surprising selection with the seventh overall pick in 2021. Since then, he’s struggled with command throughout the two lowest levels of the minor leagues. He also continues to sit in the upper-80s to low-90s with his fastball velocity. There have been signs of promise, however. Mozzicato’s curveball is a plus pitch, and just last season he set the Columbia Fireflies single-game strikeout record. By the time he was promoted to High-A Quad Cities, Mozzicato looked like he was taking a serious step forward. However, a concussion slowed his season. Then, once he moved up a level the struggles cropped back up.

Mozzicato added a slider to his arsenal prior to last season and began throwing it in games for the River Bandits. His fastball — despite the lack of velocity — has good induced vertical break (IVB). That allows him to generate whiffs with the heater despite his low velocity. Over this most recent offseason, Mozzicato spent time with Cressey Sports Performance in Florida alongside fellow prospects Ben Kudrna and Shane Panzini. Did he add enough muscle to improve his velocity some this season? The Spring Breakout on March 17 should give us our first glimpse of any differences we may see from Mozzicato this summer.

Ramon Ramirez makes his stateside debut

Ramon Ramirez was a breakout star for the Royals in last season’s Dominican Summer League. He slashed .344/.440/.615 over 41 games there after signing with the team in January 2023. Since then, he’s been a rising name throughout prospect circles. Many rave about his defensive abilities and long-term potential at the plate. He has a similar profile to former Royals first baseman Carlos Santana.

Although he’s been working in minor league camp this spring, Ramirez is still yet to appear in any live action outside of the Dominican. The Spring Breakout will be his first chance to show fans what he might be able to do against better competition. He’ll almost certainly start his season in the Arizona Complex League. At just 18 years old, he’s a player with some serious upside who could be one of the faces of the Kansas City farm system for a few seasons to come.

Both Blakes will get a chance to change the narrative

The Royals drafted catcher Blake Mitchell and pitcher Blake Wolters with their first two picks in last summer’s MLB Draft. Mitchell struggled in the Complex League, but it was an extremely small sample. Oftentimes, prep prospects who debut that early in the Complex League are working through mechanical changes or tweaks to their swing. For that reason, even with the small sample size, it becomes that much harder to put stock into those results.

Wolters, on the other hand, is yet to debut for the Royals. He drew rave reviews in Instructional League since being selected and is turning heads in camp this spring. He has a wicked fastball and a slider with great spin rates. The Spring Breakout will be his first real opportunity for both Wolters and Mitchell to change the narrative on the 2023 Draft. The Royals went the opposite of risk-averse, taking two of the riskiest player demographics with each of their first picks. 2023 will be an important glimpse into how that may work out for the Royals, and the Spring Breakout is the first chance to see how they may look this season.

The Gentry Giant continues to be on the outside looking in

Tyler Gentry dominated the minor leagues in 2022 but started slowly in 2023. That slow start gave way to a red-hot second half, but did enough to slow his roll toward the major leagues. The Royals traded for Nelson Velázquez last summer and signed Hunter Renfroe this offseason. Those moves have expanded the organizational depth chart ahead of Tyler Gentry.

He did crank a homer in big league camp with the Royals, but has since been assigned to minor league camp after going 2-for-17. The Spring Breakout will give Gentry the springboard he needs to start 2024 hot with the Storm Chasers. Should he do so, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Gentry push the issue and earn a mid-season callup around the trade deadline.

You can watch Royals prospects take on Brewers minor leaguers in the Breakout Game on March 17 at 3:05 CT on MLB TV or MLB.com.