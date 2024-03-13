Royals Rumblings - News for March 13, 2024

Two things from the team site today: Tuesday’s roster moves were options to Omaha for outfielder Tyler Gentry and RHP John McMillon.

Anne Rogers took advantage of the rare opportunity to dig into Spring Training Statcast date on Cole Ragans’s game:

The max 99.5 mph velocity from Cole Ragans was more of the same from the Royals starter looking to build on his breakout second half in 2023. Ragans averaged 97.3 mph on his heater Tuesday, and that was actually down slightly from the triple digits we’ve seen in the past. Things didn’t go as smoothly for Ragans in the beginning of his outing as the Rockies tagged him for four runs on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts. But the way he finished his outing is what he’d like to build on, when he worked a quick and clean third inning and needed four pitches to get two outs in the fourth before Chris Stratton took over. “The mechanics in the first inning especially felt a little off,” Ragans said. “Kind of came out of my hip. And then I changed some things with my hands that kept me a little more stacked. But I felt good. I got ahead of guys. It was more so just the putting away of guys.”

Preston Farr at Farm to Fountains classified Tyler Gentry’s option to Omaha as “an expected demotion with another chance to prove himself:”

For Gentry, it’ll be yet another chance to prove himself. In 2023, he took the trip to Omaha to start his season and stayed there all year. In the first half for the Storm Chasers, Gentry slashed a pedestrian .231/.336/.383 with an 11.7% walk rate. Then, after the All-Star Break, he took off. From July 14 through the end of 2023, Gentry slashed .289/.422/.483 with a .194 ISO and a 17.9% walk rate. If he can start 2024 anywhere near that level of production, the latest stop in Omaha will prove to be a more temporary one.

For the Royals, the outfield is stocked full but lacking experience. Former Top-100 prospect, MJ Melendez, seems like the highest upside option after he saw an impressive turnaround over last season’s second-half. He’ll join Velázquez and Renfroe in the mix as the presumptive starters for Opening Day. Beyond those three, Kyle Isbel looks to have the Opening Day center field spot locked down. With Gentry now optioned, the final outfield spot on the 26-man roster looks to be a battle between Drew Waters and Dairon Blanco.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter makes an updated prediction of the Opening Day pitching staff. David Lesky did the same at Inside the Crown.

It seemed like Dylan Cease would remain with the White Sox for at least the start of the season, but the Rangers and injury-plagued Yankees are reportedly still inquiring.

Darryl Strawberry got a heart attack for his 62nd birthday, and is recovering.

Yesterday was a quirky baseball anniversary:

#OTD in 2015, Will Ferrell suited up for 10 teams in the same day as part of a cancer research fundraiser. Among other transactions, the Angels traded him to the Cubs in exchange for a washing machine.



The @Athletics jersey he wore to begin the day is preserved in Cooperstown. pic.twitter.com/JMpDfz8yB3 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) March 12, 2024

