Bo Jackson to be inducted into Royals Hall of Fame

Bo Jackson, who electrified Royals fans with his moonshot home runs, track star speed, and never-before-seen baseball highlights, has been elected to the Royals Hall of Fame. He will be inducted in a pre-game ceremony before a June 29 game against the Cleveland Guardians.

In all, Jackson played five years with the Royals, hitting .250/.308/.480 with 141 home runs and 82 steals. But the numbers do not effectively capture what a dynamic and amazing marvel he was on the field. He ran out routine groundballs for infield singles. He was the first right-handed hitter to hit a ball in the right field upper deck of the Metrodome. He broke bats over his knee after strikeouts. He ran up outfield walls with ease. He went viral before you could go viral.

Jackson was originally a fourth-round pick in 1986 out of Auburn University, where he had been a multi-sport star, winning the Heisman Trophy as a football player. He shocked the sports world by turning down a huge contract offer from the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and electing to ride the bus as a minor leaguer in the Royals farm system. He made his debut with the Royals that September, and his first MLB home run is believed to be the longest home run ever hit in Kauffman Stadium.

Jackson would eventually resume his football career with the Los Angeles Raiders, becoming a national two-sport star. By 1989 he was a media sensation with a popular Nike ad campaign, and was the leading vote-getter for the All-Star Game. He became the second player in MLB history to hit a home run and steal a base in the Midsummer Classic, earning MVP honors. He finished tenth in AL MVP voting that year finishing fourth in home runs with 32, fourth in RBI with 105, and sixth in slugging percentage at .495, to go along with 26 steals.

In January of 1991, Jackson dislocated his hip in an NFL playoff game against the Bengals, effectively ending his football career. He was released by the Royals that spring, with many doubting he would ever play baseball again. He returned that September with the White Sox, and ended up playing two more seasons after that.

Jackson was placed on the ballot by the Royals Hall of Fame Executive Board and elected through the Royals Hall of Fame Veterans Committee voting process, which considers candidates no longer eligible by regular voting.