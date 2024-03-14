Spring Training Game XIX

The Royals’ bats are hot. Six Royals enter today’s game with OPS’ over 1.000, led by Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr, who both have three homers so far.

Salvy gets the day off today with Freddy Fermin behind the plate.

Here are the lineups for today’s game against the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

Michael Wacha heads to the mound in Scottsdale as we take on the Diamondbacks. pic.twitter.com/Z5EpAUFDr1 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 14, 2024