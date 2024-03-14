 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Game XIX

Michael Wacha is on the bump

By Ryan Heffernon
/ new
2024 San Diego Padres Spring Training Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

The Royals’ bats are hot. Six Royals enter today’s game with OPS’ over 1.000, led by Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr, who both have three homers so far.

Salvy gets the day off today with Freddy Fermin behind the plate.

Here are the lineups for today’s game against the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...