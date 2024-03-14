Former Royals GMs Cedric Tallis and John Schuerholz elected to Royals Hall of Fame

Two of the men that helped build the Royals from the ground up into an eventual world champion will be honored by the organization this year. The Royals announced that former general managers Cedric Tallis and John Schuerholz have been elected into the team’s Hall of Fame. They will both be honored at a private luncheon on June 28, followed by a pre-game ceremony that evening before the game against the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals announced yesterday that former Royals outfielder Bo Jackson will also be inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame.

Tallis was the first GM in club history, building the Royals from nothing as an expansion team. Owner Ewing Kauffman hired him away from the rival Angels, and Tallis set to work acquiring many of the players that would become the cornerstone of the franchise. Through shrewd trades he acquired Amos Otis, Fred Patek, Cookie Rojas, John Mayberry, and Hal McRae. He also drafted Paul Splittorff, Steve Busby, Dennis Leonard, Willie Wilson, and Hall of Famer George Brett. He also signed and developed infielders Frank White and UL Washington through the innovative Royals Baseball Academy. Tallis was fired midway through the 1974 season, moving on to lead the Yankees for three seasons. Tallis died in 1991 at the age of 76.

John Schuerholz was hired away from his hometown Orioles to assist with the farm system for the fledgling Royals. He became Farm Director in 1975, then vice president-player personnel in 1979. He took over as GM in 1981, drafting pitchers like Mark Gubicza, Bret Saberhagen, and Danny Jackson, and acquiring the pieces that would win the first championship in club history in 1985. He also had an eye for shrewd trades, acquiring players like Charlie Leibrandt, Bud Black, Danny Tartabull, and Jeff Montgomery for little in return. He continued the pipeline of talent to Kansas City by drafting Bo Jackson, Kevin Seitzer, Brian McRae, Tom Gordon, and Kevin Appier. Schuerholz left the Royals for the Atlanta Braves in 1991, winning five pennants and the 1995 championship. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Schuerholz and Tallis were elected through the Hall of Fame Veterans Committee voting process. The veterans committee vote considers the candidacy of non-ﬁeld personnel in addition to players and managers no longer eligible for election by Regular Phase Royals Hall of Fame voting.