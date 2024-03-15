How many wins would it take for the Royals to make the playoffs?

When the Kansas City Royals went out and signed Bobby Witt Jr. to the largest contract in club history, they ended up making a few statements. First, it was a statement that the team was willing to open their wallet for great talent. Second, it was a specific vote of confidence in Witt himself. And, third, the deal implied that the Royals were ready to win and compete during the length of the deal.

In the press conference to discuss the deal, Witt was very direct: he wants to win, and he pointed out that the offseason moves pointed to that desire as well:

“The moves [the front office] made this past off-season showed you they want to win now,” Witt Jr. said. “It’s time to win now. Being able to do that and talk with them and get what their focuses are — trying to get back to winning baseball.”

Improving for the Royals will be easy, but improving enough to “win?” Can they do that? On some level, if depends on what you mean by a “winning team.” Technically, a winning team is a team that has more wins than losses, which would mean an 82-win squad or better with MLB schedules as currently constructed.

Does “winning” mean competing for a playoff spot for most of the year? Maybe. Most likely, that’s what the Royals are thinking about. It is going to be hard for a 56-win team to win the 25 or so additional games it takes to have a great shot at making the playoffs. But a team can be competitive and even occasionally nab the division lead throughout the season and still fall short at the end—think the 2003 Royals, for instance.

But let’s say that “winning” to the Royals ownership group and front office means making the playoffs. How many wins would it take the Royals to do so?

Unfortunately for predictive purposes, win distribution throughout the league determines how many wins it takes to make the playoffs. Take 2018, for instance; that year, the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics took both Wild Card slots by winning 100 games and 97 games, respectfully, because the division leading Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros were both 103+ win teams. Compare that to 2015, when no American League team won 100 games and the first Wild Card team, the Rangers, only won 88 games.

Thankfully, we’ve got some larger sample sizes to work with. I didn’t exactly do any extensive analysis, here, but I pulled the win totals of all Wild Card teams since 2012, when the league first introduced the second Wild Card.

Playoff Win Totals Since 2012 Year AL WC Winner 1 AL WC Winner 2 AL WC Winner 3 NL WC Winner 1 NL WC Winner 2 NL WC Winner 3 AL Central Winner Year AL WC Winner 1 AL WC Winner 2 AL WC Winner 3 NL WC Winner 1 NL WC Winner 2 NL WC Winner 3 AL Central Winner 2023 99 90 89 90 84 84 87 2022 92 90 86 101 89 87 92 2021 92 92 x 106 90 x 93 2019 97 96 x 93 89 x 101 2018 100 97 x 95 91 x 91 2017 91 85 x 96 87 x 102 2016 89 89 x 87 87 x 94 2015 87 86 x 98 97 x 95 2014 89 88 x 88 88 x 90 2013 92 92 x 94 90 x 93 2012 93 93 x 93 88 x 88 AVERAGE 92.8 90.7 87.5 94.6 89.1 85.5 93.3

From a historical perspective, it’s harder to win the AL Central than it is to make the first or second AL Wild Card slots. Considering how “weak” the AL Central has been, that comes as a slight surprise. But because of baseball’s scheduling where divisional rivals play each other a lot, the best team in a division often ends up with more wins than Wild Card opponents; the AL Central winner has ended up with fewer wins than the first AL Wild Card winner only three times since 2012.

But if you include NL data, it’s just about as hard to win the AL Central as it is to win the first Wild Card slot. Since 2012, the first Wild Card slot winner has won 93 games on average. The second Wild Card slot has won 89.5 games on average. And since the third Wild Card slot was introduced, the average team has won 86.5 games—with no team winning more than 89 games.

So how many wins would it take the Royals to make the playoffs this year? It’ll probably take 84 games at minimum, which has happened a few times (and is more likely to happen in the future thanks to the third Wild Card). If the Royals win 87, that’ll give them a much better chance. And if they win 90, they’re almost certainly make it with three Wild Card teams.

The 2024 Royals are not winning 90 games, let’s be real here. But 84 is possible. Fangraphs projects them to win 76 games, which is totally reasonable. A couple of breakouts here and there, some good fortune—hey, it’s possible. Hope springs eternally.