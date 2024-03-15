Royals ranked as second-worst team in baseball in the Wild Card era

Flags fly forever, but do they cover up a lot of losing? Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic wanted to evaluate how each team has fared in the Wild Card era (since 1995), using metrics like championships, pennants, playoff appearances, and 90+ loss seasons as metrics. What he found was that despite their 2014-15 stretch where they won two pennants and a championship, the Royals are the second-worst team in baseball over the last 29 years, with only the Pittsburgh Pirates faring worse.

Here is his formula:

Winning the World Series (WS): 9 points Losing in the World Series (WSL): 6 points Losing in the Championship Series (CS): 3 points Losing in Division Series (DS): 2 points Losing in Wild Card (WC): 1 point As of last year, the scoring system also incentivizes division titles (+1 point) and penalizes prolonged losing cycles, docking teams (-1 point) each time they lose at least 90 games in consecutive seasons.

The Royals earn 9 points for their 2015 titles, 6 points for their 2014 pennant, and 1 point for the 2015 division title, but are docked nine points for having consecutive 90-loss seasons (an 88-loss season in 2021 and an 89-loss season in 1998 kept them from being docked a few more points). That earns them a total of seven points, two points behind the Orioles and Reds, but 11 points better than the lowly Pirates. Nonetheless, the Pirates can boast more playoff seasons (three) and fewer consecutive 90-loss seasons (eight) than the Royals. The Royals do fare better if you just look at the last decade, finishing tied for tenth overall with 14 points.

The Yankees are the top team, followed by the Braves and Cardinals. The top AL Central Division team is the Cleveland Guardians at #8. Although not factored in these metrics, the Royals have the worst overall record since 1995, going 1999-2575 (.437 winning percentage) while the Pirates have gone 2048-2524 (.448) as the second-worst team.

Does the formula weigh things properly? Should a title count for more? Less? Does one championship make up for losing 90+ games in consecutive seasons nine times?