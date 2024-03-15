Split squad Royals vs. Ohio teams Friday game thread

The Royals will split the squad up to take on both Ohio teams - the Reds and Guardians. Brady Singer takes on Cleveland, and the lineup will feature former first-round picks Gavin Cross and Blake Mitchell with veterans Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez.

Alec Marsh is making a bid to make the bullpen, but he’ll start against the Reds this afternoon. Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino will start, Nick Loftin will continue to make his push to make the roster, and 2023 draft pick Trevor Werner will start at DH.

2-for-1 Friday!



Brady Singer gets the start against the Guardians, and Alec Marsh takes the mound on the road in our matchup with the Reds. pic.twitter.com/QcIipuAsEq — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 15, 2024

You can watch the Royals vs. Reds exclusively on the Bally Sports app, and you can listen to the Royals take on the Guardians on royals.com.