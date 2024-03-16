Weekend Rumblings - News for March 16, 2024

Anne Rogers writes that Gavin Cross is ready for a breakout season.

As he was beginning his Double-A stint, Cross fell ill with a 103 degree temperature and mental and physical fatigue. After three separate trips to the emergency room, doctors finally diagnosed Cross with a serious tick-borne illness called Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Cross was immediately treated with antibiotics, but the disease left him wiped out and ended up wrecking the rest of his season. While sick, he wasn’t able to run or throw, and he didn’t swing a bat for almost two months. “It was tough to come back from,” Cross said. “My body was worn out because of the first half of the season, and then [the illness] hits me, and it was just an extra wave. I never had any anxiety, but after that, the smallest thing would be hurting, and it’s the end of the world. It was definitely weird trying to come back from it.”

She also writes about a first-pitch strike competition among Royals pitchers.

“That strike one is the best pitch in baseball,” Wacha said. “You want them to be aware of the benefits,” pitching coach Brian Sweeney added. “You don’t want to force anything on them. There’s no freedom in that, and you want them to be free on the mound. But the awareness of, if they do throw a first-pitch strike, they’re in the driver’s seat. They really are. The odds are with them. That should be exciting.”

Jaylon Thompson talks to Blake Mitchell about being in the big league starting lineup for a spring training game.

“I was trying to have fun tonight,” Mitchell said. “That was the main focus, just go have fun. You know, I wasn’t worried about nerves or anything like that. I knew the adrenaline was going to be pumping.”

David Lesky writes there may be a competition for the fifth starter spot.

When the spring started, I had heard from a few people who I trust enough that the Royals were not locked in on Jordan Lyles as their fifth starter. I didn’t believe it, mostly because they typically are locked in on guys making money. They did a really nice job last year of walking away from some money when it was necessary, so I wasn’t convinced Lyles would be in the rotation even as soon as June, but I thought the competition wasn’t real. I now believe I was very wrong and I believed that even before Lyles had the little back issue that put him out of action for a bit.

Vahe Gregorian writes why Cedric Tallis’ selection to the Royals Hall of Fame was overdue.

“Nearly every first in Royals history can be traced back to Cedric Tallis …” Curt Nelson, senior director of the Royals Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “All of us have followed in his footsteps.”

The Royals completed the Samad Taylor trade, getting pitcher Natanael Garabitos from Seattle.

New #Royals prospect Natanael Garabitos (acquired for Samad Taylor) had the best rated fastball in the Mariners system this past December. Can run it up to 100 mph. Big strikeout, big walk. https://t.co/DBfEuarU29 pic.twitter.com/V4QRjbEf0f — Jack Johnson (@JohnyJ_15) March 16, 2024

Pete Grathoff wonders if parking will be an issue in the Crossroads for the Royals.

From KCUR, time is running out on a community benefits agreement, but the Royals say they are close to a deal.

Yahoo Sports ranks the Royals #20 in most talent 26-and-under in the organization.

The Pirates sign former Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor to a one-year, $4 million deal.

The Braves bring back outfielder Adam Duvall to a one-year, $3 million deal.

Oakland signs third baseman J.D. Davis to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

The Cardinals give manager Oli Marmol a two-year contract extension.

Veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun announces his retirement.

How will the Brewers cope with the loss of closer Devin Williams?

The Astros may pursue free agent Blake Snell.

How the Hollywood Brown signing impacts the Chiefs’ draft.

Michigan fires basketball coach Juwan Howard.

Worldwide childhood mortality rates have significantly declined.

Can Reddit survive its own IPO?

It is frustrating when TV shows set around a mystery are canceled before the mystery is revealed.

Your song of the day is The Byrds with Eight Miles High.