Saturday Spring Training thread

Why isn’t it the regular season yet? It definitely should be. Here’s your spring training lineup.

Spending our Saturday at Sloan Park. pic.twitter.com/6l6NF5E0Or — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 16, 2024

I hope nobody going to the game was counting on watching the best of the best the Royals have to offer.

Jordan Lyles finally retakes the mound after suffering from some back tightness earlier in Spring Training. It’s anyone’s guess if he will have enough time to finish stretching out before the season starts. Nick Pratto, meanwhile, gets another opportunity to make his case for the Opening Day roster. His is probably the most interesting case in camp, except for potentially Alec Marsh who himself last pitched March 10. Hopefully, he’ll pitch today or tomorrow.