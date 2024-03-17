 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals Spring Breakout Game open thread

The prospects get a chance to shine.

By Max Rieper
Texas Rangers v Kansas City Royals minor leaguers Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Royals prospects get their showcase this afternoon as they take on Brewers prospects in the Spring Breakout. Mason Barnett gets the start with top prospects Gavin Cross, Blake Mitchell, and Tyler Gentry in the lineup.

You can watch the game on MLB.com.

The big leaguers take on the big league Brewers tonight at 6:05 CT.

You can watch that on Bally Sports Kansas City.

