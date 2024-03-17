Royals Spring Breakout Game open thread

Royals prospects get their showcase this afternoon as they take on Brewers prospects in the Spring Breakout. Mason Barnett gets the start with top prospects Gavin Cross, Blake Mitchell, and Tyler Gentry in the lineup.

Spring Breakout Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hsNWtNbPhr — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 17, 2024

You can watch the game on MLB.com.

The big leaguers take on the big league Brewers tonight at 6:05 CT.

Sunday night under the lights! pic.twitter.com/wfb04xjVBj — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 17, 2024

You can watch that on Bally Sports Kansas City.