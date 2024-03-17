Cole Ragans named Royals Opening Day starter

On Opening Day of 2023, Cole Ragans was not in the Royals organization, nor in a Major League rotation. This year, he’ll be an Opening Day starter for the Royals.
The Royals officially tabbed Ragans as their starter for the March 28 opener against the Twins, according to MLB.com reporter Anne Rogers. He’ll be the first left-handed Opening Day starter for the Royals since Danny Duffy in 2020.
Cole Ragans: “The hard work I’ve put in throughout the years, through the Tommy Johns, through the offseasons, all that. This is what I’ve worked for, to be a big league starter, to be a guy the team believes in. That I can help win each and every day. It’s an honor.” #Royals— Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 18, 2024
Ragans was the best pitcher in baseball, according to fWAR, after the Royals acquired him at the July trade deadline from the Rangers for pitcher Aroldis Chapman. He went 5-2 with a 2.70 ERA with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate and was worth 2.3 fWAR over the final two months of the season. He earned AL Pitcher of the Month honors in August, the first Royals pitcher to earn the monthly award since Zack Greinke in 2009.
The Royals have not officially named the rest of the starters, but the rotation is expected to include Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, and Brady Singer. Jordan Lyles was the favorite for the fifth spot in the rotation, but he has battled a back injury and ineffectiveness this spring, opening the door for Daniel Lynch IV, Alec Marsh or Angel Zerpa to claim a spot in the rotation.
Royals Opening Day starters:
Wally Bunker 1969-1970
Dick Drago 1971-1972
Steve Busby 1973, 1975
Paul Splittorff 1974, 1976-1977
Dennis Leonard 1978-1980, 1982
Larry Gura 1981, 1983
Bud Black 1984-1986
Danny Jackson 1987
Bret Saberhagen 1988, 1990-1991
Mark Gubicza 1989
Kevin Appier 1992-1997, 1999
Tim Belcher 1998
Jeff Suppan 2000-2002
Runelvys Hernandez 2003
Brian Anderson 2004
Jose Lima 2005
Scott Elarton 2006
Gil Meche 2007-2009
Zack Greinke 2010, 2022, 2023
Luke Hochevar 2011
Bruce Chen 2012
James Shields 2013-2014
Yordano Ventura 2015
Edinson Volquez 2016
Danny Duffy 2017-2018, 2020
Brad Keller 2019, 2021
