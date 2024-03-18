Ever wanted to voice your opinions on the Royals on a platform of thousands of fans? Royals Review provides fans an opportunity to write about the team they love (and love to be mad at sometimes!) and we are hiring for the upcoming season!

We are looking for all sorts of diverse backgrounds and viewpoints, but no previous writing experience is necessary. What we are looking for is someone who:

Writes clearly, with good spelling and grammar;

Writes from a unique or engaging perspective with interesting reactions to the team or baseball in general; and

Follows Royals baseball enough to know what is happening with the team and has the pulse of the fanbase

Ideally, the candidate would be familiar with using stats sites such as Fangraphs, Baseball-Reference, and Baseball Savant. If you really want to wow us, you would have familiarity creating GIFs or video breakdowns of plays and/or an ability to conduct advanced data analysis. But we will consider anyone that simply has strong and interesting writing.

The job opening would require 3-4 articles per month on topics you wish to write about. This would not require any game threads or game recaps, simply reactions and takes to Royals and baseball news. The compensation is a minimum of $50 per month.

If you are interested, please email me at maxrieper1978@gmail.com. Provide a short (2-4 sentences) description of yourself and tell us:

Why do you want to write for Royals Review?

What kind of articles would you be interested in writing?

Provide a link to 1-3 writing samples, or attach them to the email. The writing samples do not need to be about baseball, although it helps if you can demonstrate some knowledge of the game. I will take submissions through the end of the month.