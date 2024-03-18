What are reasonable expectations for the Royals?

Kansas City sports fans are in an interesting spot right now. The gap between the city’s best professional sports team and its worst team may be wider than any other city in the history of American professional sports. The Chiefs are the only NFL team that is Super Bowl or bust every season. It would be unreasonable to expect less at this point. That is their measurement. The Royals, on the other hand, look like they have an actual Major League roster for the first time in years and that feels like a genuine win for the city. The gap is wide.

It’s interesting to see a city that has watched its football team win three Super Bowls in five seasons and be among the league’s final four teams in six consecutive seasons get excited about signing Seth Lugo. But here we are.

The question of expectations, therefore, is different for the Royals. That goes without saying, but clarifying those expectations seems important. Currently, Fangraphs projects 76 wins for the Royals. The team has made legitimate improvements to get there. After losing a franchise record-tying 106 games last season thanks to a truly horrific pitching staff, Kansas City went out and signed Lugo and Michael Wacha in an attempt to right the ship. They signed Bobby Witt Jr to a massive 11-year, $288 million contract that is completely unprecedented for the franchise. There are legitimate reasons for hope. But what should we expect? Here are three reasonable expectations for the season

A pitching staff employing major leaguers

Since 2018, the Diamondbacks are the only franchise with less fWAR from their pitchers than the Royals. Their 4.83 ERA ranks 28th while their xFIP ranks 29th. During that time, Carlos Hernandez, Ian Kennedy, Jorge Lopez, and Glenn Sparkman, among others, have each gotten more than 20 starts. Scott Barlow leads the way with 239 games pitched during that stretch, but guys like Tim Hill, Kennedy, Kyle Zimmer, Jake Brentz, and Wily Peralta have appeared in at least 75 games. I’m sure all of those players are nice enough, but their performance on the field has left much to the imagination.

Of the 30 Royals pitchers with the most appearances since 2018, nine of them have an ERA north of 5.00. That’s 30 percent! Sixteen have an ERA over 4.50. That’s 53 percent! ERA is a sloppy stat, so let’s use fWAR. Nineteen have failed to collect at least 1 fWAR. According to Fangraphs, these players are “scrubs,” or put a nicer way, replacement-level players. In other words, since the Royals got bad again, they have given a lot of guys who weren’t performing at a Major League level a lot of innings.

The Kansas City staff won’t blow anybody’s doors off this season, but they shouldn’t do that. They have Cole Ragans coming back, who was surprisingly good last season, along with Brady Singer, the only pitcher of the much-hyped 2018 draft class to have any legitimate production. In addition, they added Lugo and Michael Wacha to the rotation, two guys that, again, won’t blow the doors off, but also shouldn’t be scrubs.

They overhauled the bullpen, adding Will Smith, John Schreiber, Chris Stratton, and Nick Anderson, who all bring resumes of not being terrible. For the first time in years, we can expect Royals pitchers to theoretically pitch like Major Leaguers and with a defense that finished fourth in Outs Above Average, they might even produce like Major Leaguers.

A rebounding offense

The offense is the tricky one to project. The pitching staff drew most of the ire from fans, but the offense wasn’t much better, ranking 24th in fWAR. Keep in mind that Bobby Witt Jr. produced half of that fWAR and no other player was worth even 2 fWAR. To make matters worse, only two teams finished with a lower wRC+ than Kansas City. While the fWAR numbers weren’t great, they were boosted by that defense that finished fourth in OAA last season. The offense dragged them down.

While the front office was very active in bringing in help for the pitching staff, they were less active on offense. Aside from signing Hunter Renfroe to a one-year deal, every other projected starter is a returning player. With that said, there is still hope for a rebound. For starters, Renfroe is like Lugo and Wacha in the sense that he isn’t necessarily moving any needles, but he should be a league-average to slightly above-league-average bat.

Further, they will get Vinnie Pasquantino back, a proven hitter with a high floor. ZiPS projects him to be a 123 wRC+ hitter with upside. A healthy Vinnie is a huge boost for the Royals offense. Salvy had a down year last season and is aging, but it isn’t unreasonable to see him bounce back after a down season last year.

What Kansas City needs to see happen is a group of hitters – MJ Melendez, Nick Pratto, Maikel Garcia, and Nelson Velazquez – take a step forward. Each has shown flashes, and the offense should improve by positive regression either way, but if that group can take even moderate steps, the offense could take a step in the right direction.

A direction for the franchise

While this might be the most unreasonable of expectations, I think a full season of healthy performances from many of these players would help Kansas City establish a direction. Injuries have prevented the Royals from evaluating guys like Daniel Lynch, Kris Bubic, and even Vinnie Pasquantino. And for guys like Melendez, Pratto, Michael Massey, and Nick Pratto, we are several years into an experiment that hasn’t yielded fruit. In an ideal world, the Royals win around 75 games and are at least watchable.

We get to watch Bobby Witt do Bobby Witt things and enjoy the fun of Salvy and Vinny. But at the end of this year, the front office should have more than enough sample size to make decisions on a bunch of youngish players like Lynch, Melendez, Pratto, and Bubic among others. I say this might be unreasonable because we probably already have the necessary sample size. But with another year under their belts, we should at least have an idea of what needs to happen next.

Considering the Royals have one of the worst farm systems in baseball, what happens next might not be fun, but the organization has lacked direction for far too long. The moves they made this offseason were more decisive in solving real problems faced by the Major League club, and hopefully that decisiveness will continue after 2024.